WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Dell-Recalls-Hybrid-Power-Adapters-Sold-with-Power-Banks-Due-to-Shock-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Hybrid Power Adapters sold with Power Banks

Hazard: The hybrid power adapter casing can break and detach, exposing the internal metal components, posing an electric shock hazard.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hybrid power adapters and contact Dell for instructions on receiving a free replacement adapter.

Consumer Contact:

Dell toll-free at 855-305-9057 anytime or online at www.dellproduct.com, click Lookup, and enter the first 20 characters of the manufacture code without the dashes.

Recall Details

Units: About 8,900 (in addition, about 475 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Dell hybrid power adapters sold with power banks. The adapter is designed to be disconnected from the power bank via release tabs. The recalled adapters were manufactured from January 2017 through March 2017 and can be used separately from the power bank while connected to a power outlet. The adapter is black and darker in color than the power bank with a Dell logo on the back label. The adapters have the following manufacture code –"CN-05G53P - LOC00 – XXX – XXXX – AXX" printed on the back of the unit, where "X" represents a numerical value. A full listing of the recalled adapter manufacture codes included in the recall are listed on www.dellproduct.com.

Incidents/Injuries: Dell has received 11 reports of the hybrid power adapter breaking and exposing the internal components. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Dell.com, Amazon.com, Microcenter.com, and other electronic online retailers nationwide from February 2017 through August 2018 for between $125 and $200.

Importer/Distributor: Dell Inc. of Round Rock, Texas

Manufacturer: Lite-On Technology Corporation of Taipei, Taiwan

Manufactured in: China

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/68588r-eng.php

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

