Dell Technologies and Orange Deliver the Power of 5G

Dell Technologies and Orange unlock the true power of enhanced broadband communications in creating new opportunities for bandwidth-intensive applications

Companies demonstrate an immersive and interactive experience that unlocks new business opportunities and boosts productivity anytime, anywhere with the Always-Connected PC

5G tests of Dell's first 5G-ready Latitude notebook reach speeds nearly 20 times faster than 4G

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is announcing it is building on its agreement with Orange, one of the largest operators of mobile and internet services worldwide, to help people experience the impact and power of 5G.

The two companies recently completed live field trials of Dell's first 5G-ready Latitude notebook announced at CES earlier this year, making it the first PC to successfully pass the Orange 5G testing. These first field trials, conducted on the Orange 5G network in Paris, demonstrate the promise of 5G with sustained download speeds over 900 megabits per second on an enterprise-grade mobile compute platform – surpassing 4G speeds that typically are under 60 megabits per second.

By deploying Dell's 5G PC on the Orange 5G network, the two companies are demonstrating that they can create immersive and interactive environments that unlock new business opportunities, while delivering what employees demand with connectivity to help boost productivity and collaboration.

"5G opens a broad new frontier for businesses and consumers with the Always-Connected PC," said Liam Quinn, senior vice president and senior fellow for Dell Technologies. "Today's announcement is a clear example of how 5G can impact our daily lives. Downloading a large presentation or training video could take seconds instead of minutes. Enhanced broadband communications and lower latency enables new usage models and users to complete tasks much faster than 4G-enabled networks, which creates and drives new business models and new applications, like augmented and virtual reality, cloud-assisted gaming, real-time language translation and image processing."

"Delivering a simple and seamless end-user experience that leverages the power of rich mobile broadband – with the reality of 5G – is a priority for us," said Helmut Reisinger, CEO, Orange Business Services. "As a network-native digital services company, we are building on the power of our digitally-driven partner ecosystems to co-create with Dell on always-connected and secured smart mobility solutions for our enterprise customers and the smart knowledge worker of the future."

Dell Technologies and Orange began collaborating on 5G innovation nearly a year ago to develop a new platform for cloud mobility. Today's announcement is the latest example of how the two companies continue to work together to bring 5G technology closer to enterprises and end users. In doing so, enterprises and consumers alike will have the network and platform to exploit 5G in brand new ways that could change the way people consume and use information from entertainment to remote surgeries that were once only something that people imagined.

The Dell Latitude 9510 is the world's smallest1, lightest and most intelligent commercial 15-inch PC with built-in AI2. It delivers what business users seek: the longest battery life of any 15-inch business PC with a target of up to 30 hours3, intelligent solutions that increase productivity with Dell Optimizer and innovative 5G-ready design4 which incorporates 5G antennas into the speakers.

