Dell Technologies Announces Investor Call Hosted by Evercore ISI

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces a fireside chat hosted by Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET. Mr. Daryanani and Tom Burns, senior vice president and general manager of Dell Technologies Integrated Products & Solutions, will discuss the company's integrated approach to solutions that deliver the full value of the Dell Technologies portfolio, including converged and hyperconverged infrastructure and networking solutions.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

