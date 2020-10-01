Dell Technologies Announces Investor Call on Dell Financial Services

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces an investor call focused on Dell Financial Services (DFS) to be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CT / 3:00 p.m. ET. Bill Wavro, DFS president, Colin Keaney, DFS chief financial officer and Tyler Johnson, Dell Technologies' treasurer will cover a wide range of DFS-related topics including DFS strategy and its importance Dell Technologies' overall business, the composition of the financing receivables portfolio and how the rating agencies view DFS debt. The Dell team will provide a short presentation followed by a Q&A session hosted by Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2020 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Dell Technologies