Dell Technologies Brings Speed, Security and Smart Design to Mobile PCs for Business

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLD --

News summary

New and completely redesigned Dell Latitude mobile PC portfolio helps users get to work faster and stay productive longer

Next-gen biometric sign-in and multi-factor security options address the 80% of workers who believe built-in security features help keep company data safe

Dell Technologies Unified Workspace solution radically simplifies and accelerates deployment, management and support of new Latitude devices

World's most powerful docks feature a future-ready, upgradable design for better productivity and management

Full story

Sleeker, more compact and easier to carry whenever and wherever, the 10th generation of Latitude commercial PCs from Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) has been completely reimagined to address the needs of the evolving workforce. The new portfolio of Dell mobile business PCs is designed with IT departments in mind and aims to get business users productive faster and keep them productive longer, no matter when, where or how they work.

Redesigned portfolio boosts productivity, offers powerful security features

A powerful integration of hardware and software that transforms how IT departments deploy, manage, secure and support their devices, the new Latitudes include a bevy of express technology options. ExpressCharge™ provides an up to 80% battery charge in just one hour1, while ExpressCharge Boost™ charges to up to 35% in just 20 minutes 2. Select systems also feature Dell's innovative ExpressConnect, which intelligently detects and connects to the strongest WiFi for up to 40% faster throughput than a conventional antenna3, resulting in fewer dropped connections, more reliable file transfers and faster email syncs.

A recent Ispos survey conducted on behalf of Dell4 found that full-time working adults consider built-in security features to be one of the three most important factors when choosing a work PC. In fact, nearly 80% believe having security features built into their work PC helps keep their company's data safe.

To address these concerns, the notebooks add new layers of enterprise-class security that saves users the hassle of remembering passwords and offers lightning-fast, secure sign-on. Many new Latitudes now can be equipped with fingerprint readers built into the power button and Windows Hello-capable IR cameras for a more trusted, biometric authentication. Many systems also can be equipped with Dell SafeScreen, new camera privacy shutters and FIPS 201 contacted Smart Card Reader or contactless Smart Card Reader with SafeID to protect user credentials. The laptops also support Dell's recently announced SafeBIOS utility, that gives customers added visibility to BIOS changes by verifying the firmware's integrity securely in the cloud.

The 10th generation Latitude portfolio is optimized for the new Dell Technologies Unified Workspace while giving workers a frustration-free, ready-to-work experience.

"The modern workforce's computing needs have changed. They're not at their desks nine to five. They're in motion between meetings, remote or frequently travelling, and one-size-fits-all laptops won't cut it," said Rahul Tikoo, vice president and general manager, Commercial Mobility Products at Dell. "Our new Latitudes make it easier and more enjoyable to work, collaborate and innovate anytime, anywhere. With security concerns looming over both employees and IT departments, businesses can rely on our new Latitudes, combined with Dell Technologies Unified Workspace, to make it simple for IT to ensure workers have the best device for their needs – up and running fast, working smarter and always secure, wherever they are."

Smaller, lighter business-class PCs designed for the way the world works

With more style than ever, plus the choice to be equipped with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro processors and Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) solutions to give employees faster connections, there's a new Latitude for any remote worker, corridor warrior or on-the-go pro.

In addition to the award-winning Latitude 7400 2-in-1 launched this year at CES, the new Latitude line includes:

Latitude 7000 series

In 13- and 14-inch form factors, the Latitude 7000 series are the world's smallest premium business-class notebooks available5. Encased in durable new machined aluminum or carbon fiber materials, the laptops feature a variable-torque, drop-hinge design that enables easy, one-finger opening of the anti-glare, narrow-border display. Designed to minimize battery drain when in use, the innovative digital SafeScreen technology narrows the screen's field of view for security while working in public.

The portfolio also includes the Latitude 7200 2-in-1, which sports a thinner, lighter design, brushed anodized aluminum premium finish and backlit keyboard. This 12-inch, fully IT serviceable device is Dell's most secure, manageable and feature-rich detachable Latitude, as well as Dell's smallest, for those who prioritize portability in tablet mode.

All the laptops can be equipped with up to 32GB of memory6 and up to an impressive 20 hours7 of run time on select configurations —up to 25% more than the previous generation. For the ultimate mobile professional, the Latitude 7000 also offer the first narrow border 4x4, CAT16, cellular antenna with dynamic antenna tuning in the PC industry, delivering gigabit LTE speed on the go for faster downloads.

Latitude 5000 series

The world's smallest mainstream business notebooks in their class8 also offer a broad range of business features and configurability. The Latitude 5000 series form factors (13-, 14- and 15-inch) in new carbon fiber reinforced chassis and a targeted industry-leading run time of up to 20 hours mean users can enjoy uninterrupted focus. Narrow-border HD, Full HD or touchscreen display configurations and powerful 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with optional discrete graphics take on the most demanding tasks.

In addition, Dell Technologies is introducing the new Latitude 5300 2-in-1, the world's smallest mainstream business-class 13-inch 2-in-19. With a starting weight of just 3.15 lbs10, the Latitude 5300 360o hinge-convertible features a durable Full HD edge-to-edge Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen display with anti-glare coating for a screen that's easier to read. This 2-in-1 can be configured with up to 32GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage.

Latitude 3000 series

The new Latitude 3000 Series sets the standard for entry-level business notebooks with enterprise-class capabilities for essential productivity, while remaining accessible to any company. Now with an even smaller footprint and an updated look, the laptops are available in 14- and 15-inch form factors as well as a stunning, new 13-inch model, which is the world's smallest and lightest 13-inch essential business notebook.11

World's most powerful charging docks

Dell's latest commercial docking stations are the world's most powerful charging12 and first modular docks13 with upgradeable power and connectivity. Available with three connectivity options – Thunderbolt™ 3, dual USB-C or single USB-C and featuring ExpressCharge™ and ExpressCharge Boost™ technology support for Dell laptops – the new docks provide up to an 80% charge in one hour and up to a 35% charge in just 20 minutes on compatible systems.

The docks' upgradable connectivity and power delivery meets the ever-changing needs of a modern workspace, making them an ideal investment to be used for several generations of PCs. Intelligent management capabilities to streamline deployment and management through unified firmware – mean that IT departments to perform updates quickly without disrupting end users.

Pricing and Availability

Dell's 10th generation Latitude portfolio is available for sale on May 1 at Dell.com.

Latitude 7x00 laptops starting at $1,299

Latitude 7200 2-in-1 starting at $999

Latitude 5x00 laptops starting at $819

Latitude 5x01 laptops starting at $1,179

Latitude 5300 2-in-1 starting at $949

Latitude 3x00 laptops starting at $599

Dell's next-gen docks are available now at Dell.com.

Dell Dock (WD19) for $229.99 for 130W and $279.99 for 180W

(WD19) for for 130W and for 180W Performance Dock (WD19DC) for $329.99

Thunderbolt Dock (WD19TB) for $329.99

Additional resources

For more information on news at Dell Technologies World, visit the conference press kit

Connect with Dell Technologies by following @DellTech

About Dell Technologies World

Join us April 29 - May 2 in Las Vegas at Dell Technologies World, the company's flagship event that brings together the latest emerging trends, technology and gurus, from the edge to the core to the cloud. During the event, experts from all of Dell Technologies businesses demonstrate to customers and partners the connected ecosystem of IT infrastructure, applications, devices and security that can enable real transformation across their organizations.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work and live. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud. The Dell Technologies family includes Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream and VMware.

Copyright © 2019 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, Dell EMC, and the Dell Technologies logo are trademarks of Dell Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

1 Within Dell Power Manager software, selecting ExpressChargeTM can recharge system battery from 0% up to 80% within 60 minutes. After charging has reached 80% capacity, charging speed will return to normal speed. Recommended for use with the provided Dell power adapter; not recommended with a smaller capacity power adapter. Charging time may vary +/-10% due to system tolerance.

2 Within Dell Power Manager software, selecting either the Default mode of Adaptive Charge or ExpressChargeTM can recharge system battery from 0% up to 35% within 20 minutes when system is powered-off and battery temperature is between 16-45 degrees C. With ExpressChargeTM mode enabled, the system battery can then continue charging up to 80% within 60 minutes. After charging has reached 80% capacity, charging speed will return to normal speed. Recommended for use with the provided Dell power adapter; not recommended with a smaller capacity power adapter. Charging time may vary +/-10% due to system tolerance.

3 Based on an Ethertronics Engineering Test Report, December 2017, comparing Active Steering Antenna vs. Passive Antenna throughput performance at 53ft away from AP at 5GHz on a Dell Latitude 7490 laptop.

4 These are the findings from an Ipsos poll conducted March 22 - 26, 2019 on behalf of Dell. For the survey, a sample of 1,050 adults ages 18 and over from the continental U.S., Alaska and Hawaii was interviewed online, in English. In order to qualify for the survey, respondents had to be employed full-time.

5 Based on Dell internal analysis, February 2019, using publicly available data to compare total surface area of 13" and 14" premium business-class notebooks with Intel vPro support, respectively. The notebooks are 5% smaller than the previous generation.

6 System memory may be used to support graphics, depending on system memory size and other factors.

7 Battery life on Latitude 7400: up to 22 hours and 6 minutes of battery life with Intel i5-8265U, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD, FHD and 60 Whr battery. Testing based on Mobile Mark 2014 benchmark test, available at www.bapco.com. Test results are for comparative purposes only. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Maximum battery life will decrease with time.

8 Based on Dell internal analysis, February 2019, using publicly available data to compare total surface area of 13", 14" and 15.6" mainstream business-class notebooks with Intel vPro support respectively. The notebooks are up to 10% smaller than the previous generation.

9 Based on Dell internal analysis, February 2019, using publicly available data. The smallest refers total surface area of the notebooks with Intel vPro support.

10 Weights vary depending on configuration and manufacturing variability.

11 Based on Dell Internal analysis in April 2019, using publicly available data. The smallest refers total surface area of the notebooks. Weight comparison using starting weights.

12 Based on Dell internal analysis of competitive products using publicly available data as of February 2019. Power Delivery of up to 130W when used with compatible Dell systems. ExpressCharge Boost is available on select Dell systems.

13 Based on Dell internal analysis, February 2019.

SOURCE Dell Technologies

Related Links

http://Dell.com

