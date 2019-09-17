Dell Technologies Capital Announces Expanded Team and Strong Investment Momentum in its Second Year Out of Stealth

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell Technologies Capital (DTC), the venture investment practice for Dell Technologies, announces their continued success and expansion with the addition of Tyler Jewell, as Managing Director, and Chris Hillock, as Vice President of Business Development.

Since February 2018, DTC has shown strong momentum, completing 20 new investments, 39 follow-on investments and 11 exits while four portfolio companies have emerged as "unicorns" with valuations over $1 billion. Capitalizing on that success, DTC continues to increase the pace at which they are deploying capital, while adding Jewell and Hillock to the team.

Jewell will lead new investments around DevOps, cloud infrastructure, and analytics. He brings a wealth of experience spanning technology development and investing in both startups and large companies. He was previously CEO of WSO2, the largest open source integration vendor, founder and CEO of Codenvy (acquired by Red Hat), and partner at Toba Capital where he led DevOps investments. Jewell has held operating roles at BEA, Oracle, Quest Software, and Red Hat.

Hillock will be charged with creating go-to-market partnerships for investment portfolio companies by connecting them to Dell Technologies business units and directing engagement with large enterprise customers. He was previously the General Manager for one of Dell Technologies largest accounts in the Financial Service Practice. Chris has 19 years of experience in enterprise sales at Dell Technologies, EMC, and Xerox.

"Since coming out of stealth in 2017, we've gained momentum as our approach to investing in enterprise infrastructure has resonated with entrepreneurs," said Scott Darling, president of Dell Technologies Capital. "Tyler and Chris both have deep experience in helping companies accelerate their growth. We are eyeing expansion in the capital we deploy to capitalize upon the numerous opportunities we see."

Since 2012, Dell Technologies Capital has made 97 investments focused on early-stage startups spanning a broad range of technology areas, and completed 42 investment exits generating in excess of $60 billion in value through public IPOs and privately exited companies. In the past year, new investments have focused on the next wave of innovation including artificial intelligence, security, data analytics, and cloud-native infrastructure.

The Dell Technologies Capital investment team is comprised of experienced industry professionals with a strong mix of operational and investment expertise, providing the insight to identify promising technologies and teams but also the knowledge and skill to help their portfolio companies achieve scale. The team focuses on early-stage investments in several emerging technology areas including but not limited to Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning, developer-led infrastructure, next-gen infrastructure, server-less computing and security.

About Dell Technologies Capital

The Dell Technologies Capital investment team is comprised of company builders with the mission of helping founders and their teams develop innovative technology solutions and bring them to market. They are active investors, sustaining an investment pace of approximately $100 million a year. As the global investment practice for the Dell Technologies family of businesses (Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, SecureWorks, Virtustream and VMware), Dell Technologies Capital offers deep business and technical expertise and unparalleled go-to-market assistance to our portfolio companies. After operating in stealth for five years, the venture practice emerged publicly in 2017. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Dell Technologies Capital currently has offices in Boston, Austin and Herzliya, Israel. For more information visit www.delltechnologies.com/capital .

