Dell Technologies Cloud Accelerates Customers' Multi-Cloud Journey

Dell Technologies Cloud delivers a consistent operating model for hybrid cloud, reducing complexity of managing multiple clouds

Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms offer an operational hub for hybrid cloud environments, reducing total cost of ownership by up to 47% compared to native public cloud 1

Dell Technologies Cloud Data Center-as-a-Service offering, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, delivers public cloud delivery model to on-premises and edge locations

More than 4,200 global VMware Cloud Provider Program partner clouds and hyperscalers, including new addition, Microsoft Azure, part of global network to help customers extend to the public cloud

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) today is unveiling Dell Technologies Cloud, a new set of cloud infrastructure solutions to make hybrid cloud environments simpler to deploy and manage. Combining the power of VMware and Dell EMC infrastructure, Dell Technologies Cloud removes cloud complexity by offering consistent infrastructure and operations for IT resources, across public and private clouds and the edge, regardless of location.

According to IDC, more than 70% of companies are using multiple cloud environments, and the largest data center challenge most companies face is developing a successful multi-cloud strategy.2 Operating in multiple clouds has caused organizations to onboard many management consoles and disparate processes, which stifles innovation and adds complexity. The hybrid cloud approach is an ideal solution by offering a familiar management interface that extends across clouds for a simplified overall experience. With VMware research finding that 83 percent of cloud adopters are seeking consistent infrastructure and operations from the data center to the cloud3, the Dell Technologies Cloud is designed specifically to address this challenge.

"For many organizations, the increasingly diverse cloud landscape is resulting in an enormous amount of IT complexity, and no one is more qualified or capable to help customers solve this challenge than Dell Technologies," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman of products and operations, Dell Technologies. "Cloud is not a destination; it's an operating model. With Dell Technologies Cloud and joint engineering between Dell EMC and VMware, we are offering a unified hybrid cloud experience. This provides consistent infrastructure and operations at every location the cloud resides—from on-premises data centers to public clouds and the emerging edge—allowing our customers to have greater control of their multi-cloud journey."

Cloud IT infrastructure industry leader delivers a simpler cloud experience

The Dell Technologies Cloud portfolio consists of the new Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms and the new Data Center-as-a-Service offering, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC. These enable a flexible range of IT and management options with tight integration and a single vendor experience for purchasing, deployment, services and financing. Dell Technologies Cloud gives customers more control as the operational hub of their hybrid clouds, on premises, with consistent cloud infrastructure across all cloud types and a broad set of more than 4,200 VMware Cloud Provider Program providers and hyperscalers including new addition, Microsoft Azure.

This hybrid cloud approach is delivered through a powerful integration of hardware, software, services and consumption options from Dell, Inc., the No. 1 global revenue leader in cloud IT infrastructure,4 and VMware, ranked No. 1 in revenue of cloud systems management software based on IDC's latest research.5

The Dell Technologies Cloud complements this core technology with a broad set of value-added services, such as security, data protection and lifecycle management. It helps ensure success through consulting, infrastructure deployment, management, support and education services while offering public cloud-like consumption of IT infrastructure.

Organizations deploying Dell Technologies Cloud can:

Increase agility – Employ familiar VMware tools to provision, govern, automate and orchestrate applications across multiple cloud deployment options. This gives organizations workload placement flexibility through a single operational hub across public, private and edge clouds, backed by a broad, global network of cloud service providers.

– Employ familiar VMware tools to provision, govern, automate and orchestrate applications across multiple cloud deployment options. This gives organizations workload placement flexibility through a single operational hub across public, private and edge clouds, backed by a broad, global network of cloud service providers. Accelerate innovation – Adopt the simple and quick path to deploy hybrid cloud. With VMware Cloud Foundation now available natively on Dell EMC VxRail, Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms offer the industry's first jointly engineered, hybrid cloud infrastructure stack tightly integrated with VMware's flexible, full stack HCI architecture. Customers also can opt to extend the cloud experience on-premises by deploying Dell EMC VxBlock 1000 converged infrastructure and Dell Technologies validated storage, compute and networking options.

– Adopt the simple and quick path to deploy hybrid cloud. With VMware Cloud Foundation now available natively on Dell EMC VxRail, Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms offer the industry's first jointly engineered, hybrid cloud infrastructure stack tightly integrated with VMware's flexible, full stack HCI architecture. Customers also can opt to extend the cloud experience on-premises by deploying Dell EMC VxBlock 1000 converged infrastructure and Dell Technologies validated storage, compute and networking options. Improve cloud economics – Manage applications seamlessly across various clouds while saving time and cost by eliminating unnecessary application re-platforming. Organizations also can align how they pay for IT with how they do business through a range of options to buy, rent or consume IT as a service through Dell Financial Services. 6 IDC research found that Dell Technologies Cloud can reduce total cost of ownership by up to 47% compared to native public cloud. 1

– Manage applications seamlessly across various clouds while saving time and cost by eliminating unnecessary application re-platforming. Organizations also can align how they pay for IT with how they do business through a range of options to buy, rent or consume IT as a service through Dell Financial Services. IDC research found that Dell Technologies Cloud can reduce total cost of ownership by up to 47% compared to native public cloud. Help reduce business risk – Enhance confidence in operations through the delivery of IT services backed by built-in security and automated lifecycle management from the cloud vendor enterprises trust with their most critical workloads. Organizations benefit from the experience and trusted solutions of the industry's top cloud IT infrastructure provider to improve service levels and deliver on business requirements.

Dell Technologies Services accelerates time to value for Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms with a comprehensive portfolio of services. This spans developing a cloud strategy and roadmap all the way through managed services and support. Along the journey, Dell Technologies Services offers services for application profiling for assessing cloud suitability and migrating applications, implementation and infrastructure integration, and defining and building the roles and processes for moving to a cloud-oriented operating model.

VMware Cloud on Dell EMC delivers cloud experience to the data center and the edge

VMware Cloud on Dell EMC combines Dell EMC VxRail with core technology from VMware, previewed as Project Dimension at VMworld 2018 US. This Dell Technologies Cloud offering enables organizations to consume infrastructure, like a public cloud service, in data center and edge environments. This allows IT organizations to eliminate the need for basic tasks, such as infrastructure management and maintenance, with subscription-based pricing. VMware Cloud on Dell EMC also offers a bi-directional connection to public clouds for application and data portability via a hybrid cloud control plane.

Delivered in a Data Center-as-a-Service model for their on-premises environments, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC is co-engineered and delivered by Dell Technologies with the ongoing service fully managed by VMware. This means organizations can leave infrastructure management, troubleshooting and maintenance to VMware, and instead focus on differentiating their business by building innovative applications. They also can take advantage of enterprise-grade data services, security and resiliency, built into the solution, and provision add-on services such as backup, disaster-recovery and bursting capabilities.

Availability

Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms are available globally now.

Dell Technologies Cloud Data Center-as-a-Service, delivered as VMware Cloud on Dell EMC with VxRail, currently is available in beta deployments with limited customer availability planned for the second half of 2019.

Supporting quotes

Nicole Case, chief information officer, GraceKennedy Financial Group

"GraceKennedy's vision is to deliver long term consumer and shareholder value, through brand building and world-class solutions in food and financial services. An industry leading IT strategy to deliver these services via cloud architectures is paramount. The integration between Dell EMC VxRail and the VMware Cloud stack, provides a roadmap for GraceKennedy to optimally run our business-critical applications in private and public environments."

Michelle Bailey, group vice president, general manager, IDC Research Fellow, Cloud and Datacenter Services, IDC

"Organizations around the globe are increasingly using multiple cloud approaches as part of their environments—from private clouds in data centers, and increasingly at the edge, to multiple public clouds. While the goal is to simplify IT, operating in many cloud environments ends up consuming time and adding complexity. By enabling consistent operations and infrastructure with a hybrid cloud across on-premises and public cloud with VMware and Dell EMC, the combined Dell Technologies Cloud approach can help alleviate much of the burden on organizations by delivering a seamless experience."

