Dell Technologies Fortifies the Industry's Most Secure Commercial PCs with VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Security

Nov. 5, 2019

Enhanced endpoint security portfolio for comprehensive protection against advanced cyberattacks, including malware, ransomware and fileless attacks

Combining VMware Carbon Black as Dell Technologies' preferred endpoint security solution with Dell Trusted Devices and Secureworks bolsters protection from below the operating system and beyond

Dell Technologies Unified Workspace adds Carbon Black endpoint security capabilities to further extend enterprise-class hardware, security, management, service and insights-powered support

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is expanding its enterprise endpoint security portfolio to include VMware Carbon Black Cloud, a leader in cloud-native endpoint protection, to make organizations more resilient against advanced cyberattacks.

The threat landscape is complex and constantly evolving, especially as more employees are mobile and working from anywhere and anytime. But the PC can be an important tool in the defense against these threats and attacks. Dell Technologies enterprise endpoint security helps protect the system starting at the very foundation with Dell Trusted Devices, creating the industry's most secure commercial PCs1. Now with additional capabilities from Carbon Black and Secureworks, organizations can be confident their endpoints are more secure both below and above the OS.

"Cyber criminals are constantly pushing the limits with difficult-to-discover attack vectors, especially those targeting endpoint devices," said Rahul Tikoo, senior vice president of Dell Technologies Commercial Client. "We have to take a multi-layered approach to security. With the addition of VMware Carbon Black Cloud as the preferred endpoint security solution for Dell Trusted Devices and Secureworks, our customers can be more secure while doing their best work."

"As we continue to build on VMware's vision for intrinsic security, it's clear that we are all stronger when we combine the right people and the right technology," said Patrick Morley, general manager, Security Business Unit, VMware. "Dell's selection of VMware Carbon Black Cloud as its preferred endpoint security, in combination with Dell Trusted Devices and Secureworks, serves as continued validation that we are providing a comprehensive form of endpoint protection. We now have the opportunity to work together and further expand our collective ability to keep worldwide customers protected from advanced cyberattacks."

Endpoint Security for Trusted Devices

Dell Technologies' enterprise endpoint security solution gives organizations peace of mind by helping to stop security threats from slowing down their businesses. The unique combination of threat prevention from VMware and detection and response from Secureworks uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to proactively detect and block endpoint attacks, while security experts can hunt for and remediate identified threats across the endpoint, network and cloud.

New capabilities help companies:

Prevent Attacks : Artificial intelligence and machine learning technology is designed to help stop malware, fileless and ransomware attacks. This powerful, flexible prevention solution can be easily implemented to help stop attacks from compromising the endpoint.

: Artificial intelligence and machine learning technology is designed to help stop malware, fileless and ransomware attacks. This powerful, flexible prevention solution can be easily implemented to help stop attacks from compromising the endpoint. Detect Threats : Security teams can use enhanced insights and analytics to validate and remediate identified threats to get them out of their environment. The solution is also offered as a managed service where trained security experts monitor and manage customer environments around the clock and provide expert remediation guidance.

: Security teams can use enhanced insights and analytics to validate and remediate identified threats to get them out of their environment. The solution is also offered as a managed service where trained security experts monitor and manage customer environments around the clock and provide expert remediation guidance. Respond to Cyber Incidents: The solution identifies the presence of compromises and entrenched threat actors operating in the corporate network. And in the event of an active breach, companies will receive complete management and assistance to help quickly contain and eliminate the threat, and to help create processes to keep the threat from reoccurring.

Since modern organizations need a modern approach to protecting companies and their employees from threats, Dell Technologies is enabling Dell Technologies Unified Workspace to lighten the workload for IT and security teams, while helping workers stay productive.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work and live. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud. The Dell Technologies family includes Dell, Dell EMC , Pivotal , RSA , Secureworks , Virtustream and VMware .

1 Based on Dell internal analysis, January 2019. Comparative claim not applicable in Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, Ukraine, Venezuela, or Vietnam.

