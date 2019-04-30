Dell Technologies Powers Real Transformation and Innovation with New Storage, Data Management and Data Protection Solutions

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLD --

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces new and enhanced storage, data management and data protection solutions that directly affect an organization's data capital. With these new offerings, Dell Technologies is empowering businesses on their digital transformation journey to preserve essential information and become more adaptive, competitive and innovative.

Sixty-seven percent of business leaders say their company will no longer be competitive if it can't be significantly more digital by 2020, according to a Gartner surveyi. Digital transformation starts with IT transformation, which requires customers to modernize their data centers with infrastructure designed to simplify their data landscape, optimize workloads at any scale and secure an organization's most valuable asset – data.

According to Jeff Clarke, vice chairman of products and operations, Dell Technologies, "an organization's ability to harness the power of its data capital will determine the winners and losers in the digital economy. To deepen the value of traditional IT assets – while also creating new opportunities and efficiencies – many organizations today are looking to modernize their IT infrastructure as a critical step to become more digital. And they are turning to Dell Technologies and our world-class portfolio of products, solutions and services to help them do that."

No compromises with Dell EMC Unity XT

The revenue share leader in external enterprise storage systemsii announces the next generation of its Dell EMC Unity midrange storage system. Dell EMC Unity XT is up to 2X faster than its predecessoriii and 67% faster than its closest competitoriv. The system is optimized for greater data efficiency with up to 5:1 data reduction and 85% system efficiencyv; and built for a multi-cloud world. Dell EMC Unity XT can run in a public cloud, seamlessly move data to the cloud and is available as a service via the new Dell EMC Cloud Storage Services. In addition, Dell EMC Unity can be a building block for the Dell Technologies Cloud as part of a validated design.

Where competitors require trade-offs, Dell EMC Unity XT storage arrays are designed to eliminate performance and efficiency compromises. The new Dell EMC Unity XT platforms provide all the CPU power needed to run applications, process file and block inline data reduction, and deliver operational data services – simultaneously. Dell EMC Unity XT is a modern, active-active architecture and is NVMe-ready, enabling customers to maximize their investment and move forward with their IT transformation.

Tame unstructured data growth with Dell EMC Isilon

To help customers keep pace with the data deluge in AI use cases like autonomous driving and in key industries including media and entertainment as well as healthcare, Dell EMC is boosting the capabilities of its industry-leading Isilon scale-out NAS family. The latest Isilon release provides massive scalability, enhanced cloud integration and security to support the most demanding file workloads.

Isilon OneFS 8.2 provides up to 75% greater cluster scalability – up to 252 nodes enabling up to 58PB and 945 GB/s aggregate throughput per clustervi. This enables enterprises to achieve faster business outcomes with unprecedented simplicity at scale. Additionally, the new Isilon H5600 Hybrid scale-out NAS storage platform, powered by OneFS 8.2, provides the ideal balance of dense capacity with performance.

Seamlessly connect to public cloud with Dell EMC Cloud Storage Services

Enterprises of all sizes are looking to extend their on-premises infrastructure to public cloud for a variety of use cases, including disaster recovery (DR), test/dev and analytics. To support this, Dell Technologies is expanding its portfolio of cloud-enabled infrastructure solutions with new Dell EMC Cloud Storage Services.

Cloud Storage Services extend customers' data centers to the cloud, providing Dell EMC storage – directly connected to the public cloud compute – as a service. This is accomplished through a managed service provider that delivers a high-speed, low-latency connection from a public cloud directly to Dell EMC Unity, PowerMax and Isilon in their data center. This provides customers with the advantages of durable, persistent Dell EMC Storage deployed alongside public cloud for multi-cloud agility. VMware customers can leverage automated disaster-recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) solution in VMware Cloud on AWS for seamless, enterprise-grade, pay-as-you-go DR in the cloud.

Flexibility and built-in intelligence with Dell EMC PowerProtect

In 2018, the average volume of data an organization managed grew by 569% globally, compared to 2016vii. Unable to predict how much data they will need to protect and manage over the next two or three years, IT organizations require a new level of flexibility and scalability. To enable organizations to protect, manage and recover data at scale in on-premises, virtualized and public cloud environments, the industry-leader in purpose-built back-up appliances and data replication and protection softwareviii introduces new data management solutions with the Dell EMC PowerProtect Software platform and Dell EMC PowerProtect X400 multi-dimensional appliance.

The Dell EMC PowerProtect Software platform delivers data protection, replication and reuse, as well as SaaS-based management and self-service capabilities that give individual data owners the autonomy to control backup and recovery operations. VMware customers will benefit from a modern and simple data management solution for their vSphere environments with automated policy-based backup and recovery and integration with vRealize Automation.

Available as a hybrid or all-flash data management appliance, Dell EMC PowerProtect X400 has the flexibility to scale-up with grow-in-place capacity expansion and scale-out compute power and capacity. Also, the PowerProtect X400 is the first Dell EMC data management solution to utilize machine learning for intelligent load balancing to ensure protected data is placed in the most efficient and cost-effective location possible.

Right-sizing data protection with Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance

For small- and medium-sized businesses looking for improved data protection in an integrated appliance, Dell EMC is announcing the availability of an 8-24TB version of its popular Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance (IDPA) DP4400. This lower capacity version of IDPA DP4400 is ideal for smaller organizations and remote offices and still allows the ability to grow in place up to 96TB with the purchase of license keys and an upgrade kit.

Dell Technologies Services for the data center

Dell Technologies Services provides a range of complementary, best-in-class services to help ensure customers get the most from their Dell Technologies investments. Services experts provide strategic guidance and technology expertise that accelerate time-to-value and maximize the effectiveness of storage and data protection architectures and operations across multi-cloud environments.

Supporting quotes

"With the innovations across storage and data protection, Dell Technologies is designing advanced solutions to help customers modernize their IT infrastructure and take advantage of disruptive technology trends to transform their business," said Phil Goodwin, research director, IDC.

"The PowerProtect X400 appliance scale-up and scale-out form factor is a perfect fit for both our current and future data management requirements," said Sean Crooks, systems administrator, Rushmore Electric Power Coop. "With a sleek and modern UI, protecting and accessing our VMware virtual machines and critical SQL workloads has been greatly simplified."

Availability

Dell EMC Unity XT Series arrays will be generally available in July 2019 .

arrays will be generally available in . Dell EMC Isilon OneFS 8.2 software is now available.

Dell EMC Isilon H5600 will be generally available in June 2019 .

. Dell EMC Cloud Storage Services will be generally available in May 2019 .

will be generally available in . Dell EMC PowerProtect Software platform and PowerProtect X400 appliance will be generally available in July 2019 .

. Dell EMC IDPA DP4400 8-24TB version will be generally available in May 2019 .

