Dell Technologies Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

GAAP revenue up 18 percent to $22.9 billion

Double-digit growth across all reportable segments—Infrastructure Solutions Group, Client Solutions Group and VMware

Strong operating cash flow and continued debt pay down

Full-year guidance increased based on strong first half results

Dell Technologies (NYSE : DVMT ) announces its fiscal 2019 second quarter results. For the second quarter, revenue was $22.9 billion, up 18 percent, and non-GAAP revenue was $23.1 billion, up 16 percent from the prior period. During the quarter, the company generated a GAAP operating loss of $13 million1, with a non-GAAP operating income of $2.1 billion, up 13 percent. Cash flow from operations was $2.6 billion, and excluding the impact of financing receivables, cash flow from operations would have been $3.1 billion2.

"We are in the early stages of a global, technology-led investment cycle in which every company is becoming a technology company," said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies. "As our results indicate, Dell Technologies is perfectly positioned to grow, gain share, drive innovation and be our customers' best, most trusted partner on the journey to their digital future."

"Dell Technologies delivered another strong quarter, with double-digit revenue growth across all three of our reportable segments and strong cash flow generation for the first half of the year," said Tom Sweet, chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. "Looking toward the second half of fiscal 2019, we'll balance this growth by executing across strategic areas of the business, including driving additional share gains, continuing to generate strong cash flow and addressing our customers' needs with our full range of capabilities.

"Given our momentum in the first half of the fiscal year, we increased the revenue, operating income and net income guidance ranges we provided on July 2, in conjunction with the Class V exchange transaction announcement."

The company ended the second quarter with a cash and investments balance of $21.5 billion. In the quarter, Dell Technologies paid down approximately $2.6 billion of core debt3, and subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company prepaid $600 million of additional debt. Over the past two years, Dell Technologies has paid down approximately $13.7 billion in gross debt, excluding Dell Financial Services related and subsidiary debt.

Fiscal year 2019 second quarter results Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 3, 2018 August 4, 2017 Change August 3, 2018 August 4, 2017 Change (in millions, except percentages; unaudited) Total net revenue $ 22,942 $ 19,521 18 % $ 44,298 $ 37,521 18 % Operating loss $ (13) $ (665) 98 % $ (166) $ (1,937) 91 % Net loss $ (461) $ (739) 38 % $ (999) $ (1,942) 49 % Non-GAAP net revenue $ 23,122 $ 19,856 16 % $ 44,665 $ 38,211 17 % Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,108 $ 1,866 13 % $ 4,134 $ 3,291 26 % Non-GAAP net income $ 1,349 $ 1,112 21 % $ 2,523 $ 1,873 35 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,459 $ 2,180 13 % $ 4,842 $ 3,975 22 % Information about Dell Technologies' use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial



Measures" below. All comparisons in this press release are year over year unless otherwise noted.

"The second quarter completes a strong first half of fiscal 2019, where we continued to demonstrate our commitment to innovation across our entire portfolio―including new solutions that give our customers the ability to drive better business outcomes through the power of their data," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman, Products & Operations. "We are able to provide our customers with a differentiated experience, given Dell Technologies' unique family of businesses. We continue to collaborate on new solutions and enhanced integrations to provide a unified, seamless experience across PC and mobile devices, software-defined data centers, hyper-converged infrastructures and multi-cloud platforms."

Operating segments summary

Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue for the second quarter was a record $9.2 billion, a 24 percent increase. This was driven by revenue of $4.2 billion in storage, a 13 percent increase, and revenue of $5.1 billion in servers and networking, a 34 percent increase. Operating income for the second quarter was $1.0 billion, or 11 percent of revenue and a 230 basis-point increase from the previous year, driven primarily by improved storage performance and operating expense leverage.

Key second quarter highlights:

Worldwide leader for x86 servers in calendar second quarter, both in units and revenue 4

Triple-digit growth for VxRail and VxRack, including $1 billion of cumulative revenue for VxRail since launching

of cumulative revenue for VxRail since launching Enhancements to the Storage and Data Protection portfolio, including the new Integrated Data Protection Appliance DP4400 for the cloud

Storage share gain for the second consecutive quarter expected when IDC reports results later today

"IDC has forecasted second quarter server and external storage systems spending will grow 19.6 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, and we fully expect Dell Technologies' Infrastructure Solutions Group will gain share in both segments when IDC releases second quarter share data," said Matt Eastwood, senior vice president of IDC's enterprise, datacenter, cloud infrastructure and developer research groups.

Client Solutions Group revenue for the second quarter was $11.1 billion, up 13 percent, with double-digit growth across both Commercial and Consumer. Commercial revenue grew 13 percent to $8.1 billion and Consumer revenue was up 14 percent to $3.0 billion. Operating income for the second quarter was $425 million, a 20 percent decrease and 3.8 percent of revenue.

Key second quarter highlights:

Shipped a record number of client units in the second fiscal quarter, while also expanding average selling prices

Outperformed the PC industry and hit highest share position to date for total worldwide units and for commercial units at 18.2 percent and 22.8 percent, respectively 5

No. 1 share position worldwide for displays, gaining unit share year-over-year for the 20 th consecutive quarter 6

consecutive quarter Maintained position as No. 1 provider of workstations worldwide7; launched world's most powerful 1-unit rack workstation

VMware revenue for the second quarter was $2.2 billion, up 11 percent, with operating income of $736 million and 33.5 percent of revenue. The company continues to see revenue synergies through the collaboration across the Dell Technologies family of businesses. The second quarter showed continued strong demand for Dell Technologies' market-leading VxRail and VxRack hyperconverged offerings, and the company completed one of the largest VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure deals in its history. Additionally, VMworld last week showcased several announcements illustrating leveraged innovation across Dell Technologies. These new solutions and enhanced integrations provide customers with a unified, seamless experience across PC and mobile devices, software-defined data centers, hyper-converged infrastructures and multi-cloud platforms.

Second quarter revenue from other businesses, including Pivotal, Secureworks, RSA Security, Virtustream and Boomi was $574 million, up 6 percent.

Company outlook

For fiscal 2019, the company is adjusting upward the guidance ranges provided on July 2, given the momentum it has seen year-to-date. The company now expects non-GAAP revenue to be between $90.5 billion and $92.0 billion for the full fiscal year, non-GAAP operating income to be between $8.4 billion and $8.8 billion, and non-GAAP net income to be between $4.9 billion and $5.3 billion.

Conference call information

As previously announced, the company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results today at 7:00 a.m. CDT. The conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investors.delltechnologies.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location for one year.

A slide presentation containing additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from Dell Technologies' website at investors.delltechnologies.com.

Dell Technologies analyst meeting

Dell Technologies will host a live meeting for analysts Tues., Sept. 18, at 9:00 a.m. EDT/8:00 a.m. CDT. The invitation-only event will feature presentations and discussions from the company's executive team with a focus on its transformation, strategy and financial overview. A live webcast and replay of the meeting will be available on the event page of Dell Technologies' Investor Relations website at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes across 180 countries – ranging from 99 percent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry's most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from the edge to the core to the cloud.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Related Financial Highlights (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 3, 2018 August 4, 2017 Change August 3, 2018 August 4, 2017 Change Net revenue: Products $ 18,149 $ 15,102 20 % $ 34,820 $ 28,736 21 % Services 4,793 4,419 8 % 9,478 8,785 8 % Total net revenue 22,942 19,521 18 % 44,298 37,521 18 % Cost of net revenue: Products 14,943 12,775 17 % 28,549 24,598 16 % Services 1,876 1,778 6 % 3,748 3,498 7 % Total cost of net revenue 16,819 14,553 16 % 32,297 28,096 15 % Gross margin 6,123 4,968 23 % 12,001 9,425 27 % Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 4,961 4,540 9 % 9,905 9,136 8 % Research and development 1,175 1,093 8 % 2,262 2,226 2 % Total operating expenses 6,136 5,633 9 % 12,167 11,362 7 % Operating loss (13) (665) 98 % (166) (1,937) 91 % Interest and other, net (455) (545) 17 % (925) (1,117) 17 % Loss before income taxes (468) (1,210) 61 % (1,091) (3,054) 64 % Income tax benefit (7) (471) 99 % (92) (1,112) 92 % Net loss (461) (739) 38 % (999) (1,942) 49 % Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 38 (7) (643)% 136 (39) (449)% Net loss attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. $ (499) $ (732) 32 % $ (1,135) $ (1,903) 40 % Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic: Class V Common Stock - basic $ 1.61 $ 1.00 $ 3.97 $ 1.60 DHI Group - basic $ (1.44) $ (1.65) $ (3.39) $ (3.94) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted: Class V Common Stock - diluted $ 1.58 $ 1.00 $ 3.91 $ 1.59 DHI Group - diluted $ (1.45) $ (1.66) $ (3.40) $ (3.95) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic - Class V Common Stock 199 203 199 205 Diluted - Class V Common Stock 199 203 199 205 Basic - DHI Group 567 566 568 566 Diluted - DHI Group 567 566 568 566 Percentage of Total Net Revenue: Gross margin 27 % 25 % 27 % 25 % Selling, general, and administrative 22 % 23 % 22 % 24 % Research and development 5 % 6 % 5 % 6 % Operating expenses 27 % 29 % 28 % 30 % Operating loss —% (3)% —% (5)% Loss before income taxes (2)% (6)% (3)% (8)% Net loss (2)% (4)% (2)% (5)% Income tax rate 1.5 % 38.9 % 8.4 % 36.4 %

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in millions; unaudited) August 3, 2018 February 2, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,312 $ 13,942 Short-term investments 2,504 2,187 Accounts receivable, net 11,201 11,721 Short-term financing receivables, net 4,140 3,919 Inventories, net 3,642 2,678 Other current assets 6,326 5,881 Total current assets 43,125 40,328 Property, plant, and equipment, net 5,240 5,390 Long-term investments 3,649 4,163 Long-term financing receivables, net 4,030 3,724 Goodwill 39,504 39,920 Intangible assets, net 25,208 28,265 Other non-current assets 2,625 2,403 Total assets $ 123,381 $ 124,193 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE SHARES, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 9,144 $ 7,873 Accounts payable 20,853 18,334 Accrued and other 7,216 8,026 Short-term deferred revenue 11,965 11,606 Total current liabilities 49,178 45,839 Long-term debt 40,414 43,998 Long-term deferred revenue 9,735 9,210 Other non-current liabilities 6,787 7,277 Total liabilities 106,114 106,324 Redeemable shares 2,056 384 Stockholders' equity: Total Dell Technologies Inc. stockholders' equity 8,563 11,719 Non-controlling interests 6,648 5,766 Total stockholders' equity 15,211 17,485 Total liabilities, redeemable shares, and stockholders' equity $ 123,381 $ 124,193

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 3, 2018 August 4, 2017 August 3, 2018 August 4, 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (461) $ (739) $ (999) $ (1,942) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities 3,094 2,559 4,791 4,047 Change in cash from operating activities 2,633 1,820 3,792 2,105 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments: Purchases (449) (1,701) (888) (2,260) Maturities and sales 791 1,085 1,322 2,058 Capital expenditures (288) (316) (561) (561) Proceeds from sale of facilities, land, and other assets — — 10 — Capitalized software development costs (71) (98) (160) (187) Collections on purchased financing receivables 7 7 17 10 Acquisition of businesses, net — (211) — (223) Divestitures of businesses, net — 20 142 — Asset acquisitions, net — (86) (38) (86) Asset dispositions, net (3) (41) (6) (41) Change in cash from investing activities (13) (1,341) (162) (1,290) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of dissenting shares obligation (76) — (76) — Share repurchases for tax withholdings of equity awards (99) (68) (199) (194) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock of subsidiaries 11 72 653 80 Repurchases of DHI Group Common Stock (10) — (47) (2) Repurchases of Class V Common Stock — (54) — (422) Payments for debt issuance costs (5) — (8) (5) Proceeds from debt 2,774 1,335 4,637 4,756 Repayments of debt (5,126) (2,175) (6,948) (5,291) Other 1 — 1 1 Change in cash from financing activities (2,530) (890) (1,987) (1,077) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (130) 54 (216) 48 Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (40) (357) 1,427 (214) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 15,845 9,975 14,378 9,832 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 15,805 $ 9,618 $ 15,805 $ 9,618

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Segment Information (in millions, except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 3, 2018 August 4, 2017 Change August 3, 2018 August 4, 2017 Change Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG): Net Revenue: Servers and networking $ 5,061 $ 3,777 34 % $ 9,646 $ 7,033 37 % Storage 4,166 3,690 13 % 8,248 7,395 12 % Total ISG net revenue $ 9,227 $ 7,467 24 % $ 17,894 $ 14,428 24 % Operating Income: ISG operating income $ 1,012 $ 647 56 % $ 1,951 $ 1,153 69 % % of ISG net revenue 11 % 9 % 11 % 8 % % of total segment operating income 47 % 34 % 46 % 34 % Client Solutions Group (CSG): Net Revenue: Commercial $ 8,109 $ 7,207 13 % $ 15,472 $ 13,549 14 % Consumer 3,019 2,659 14 % 5,927 5,365 10 % Total CSG net revenue $ 11,128 $ 9,866 13 % $ 21,399 $ 18,914 13 % Operating Income: CSG operating income $ 425 $ 528 (20)% $ 958 $ 853 12 % % of CSG net revenue 4 % 5 % 4 % 5 % % of total segment operating income 20 % 28 % 22 % 26 % VMware: Net Revenue: Total VMware net revenue $ 2,194 $ 1,984 11 % $ 4,222 $ 3,802 11 % Operating Income: VMware operating income $ 736 $ 728 1 % $ 1,349 $ 1,339 1 % % of VMware net revenue 34 % 37 % 32 % 35 % % of total segment operating income 34 % 38 % 32 % 40 % Reconciliation to consolidated net revenue: Reportable segment net revenue $ 22,549 $ 19,317 $ 43,515 $ 37,144 Other businesses (a) 574 543 1,153 1,072 Unallocated transactions (b) (1) (4) (3) (5) Impact of purchase accounting (c) (180) (335) (367) (690) Total net revenue $ 22,942 $ 19,521 $ 44,298 $ 37,521 Reconciliation to consolidated operating income (loss): Reportable segment operating income $ 2,173 $ 1,903 $ 4,258 $ 3,345 Other businesses (a) (49) (29) (99) (52) Unallocated transactions (b) (16) (8) (25) (2) Impact of purchase accounting (c) (215) (406) (437) (829) Amortization of intangibles (1,526) (1,740) (3,048) (3,516) Transaction-related expenses (d) (104) (138) (270) (329) Other corporate expenses (e) (276) (247) (545) (554) Total operating loss $ (13) $ (665) $ (166) $ (1,937) _________________ (a) Pivotal, SecureWorks, RSA Security, Virtustream, and Boomi constitute "Other businesses" and do not meet the requirements for a reportable segment, either individually or



collectively. The results of Other businesses are not material to the Company's overall results. (b) Unallocated transactions includes long-term incentives, certain short-term incentive compensation expenses, and other corporate items that are not allocated to Dell Technologies'



reportable segments. (c) Impact of purchase accounting includes non-cash purchase accounting adjustments that are primarily related to the EMC merger transaction. (d) Transaction-related expenses includes acquisition, integration, and divestiture related costs. (e) Other corporate expenses includes severance and facility action costs as well as stock-based compensation expense.

SUPPLEMENTAL SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES These tables present information about the Company's non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A detailed discussion of Dell Technologies' reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Dell Technologies encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 3, 2018 August 4, 2017 Change August 3, 2018 August 4, 2017 Change Non-GAAP net revenue $ 23,122 $ 19,856 16 % $ 44,665 $ 38,211 17 % Non-GAAP gross margin $ 7,066 $ 6,259 13 % $ 13,985 $ 12,060 16 % % of non-GAAP net revenue 31 % 32 % 31 % 32 % Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 4,958 $ 4,393 13 % $ 9,851 $ 8,769 12 % % of non-GAAP net revenue 21 % 22 % 22 % 23 % Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,108 $ 1,866 13 % $ 4,134 $ 3,291 26 % % of non-GAAP net revenue 9 % 9 % 9 % 9 % Non-GAAP net income $ 1,349 $ 1,112 21 % $ 2,523 $ 1,873 35 % % of non-GAAP net revenue 6 % 6 % 6 % 5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,459 $ 2,180 13 % $ 4,842 $ 3,975 22 % % of non-GAAP net revenue 11 % 11 % 11 % 10 %

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 3, 2018 August 4, 2017 Change August 3, 2018 August 4, 2017 Change Net revenue $ 22,942 $ 19,521 18 % $ 44,298 $ 37,521 18 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Impact of purchase accounting 180 335 367 690 Non-GAAP net revenue $ 23,122 $ 19,856 16 % $ 44,665 $ 38,211 17 % Gross margin $ 6,123 $ 4,968 23 % $ 12,001 $ 9,425 27 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangibles 718 920 1,428 1,870 Impact of purchase accounting 185 348 378 713 Transaction-related expenses 21 10 137 17 Other corporate expenses 19 13 41 35 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 7,066 $ 6,259 13 % $ 13,985 $ 12,060 16 % Operating expenses $ 6,136 $ 5,633 9 % $ 12,167 $ 11,362 7 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangibles (808) (820) (1,620) (1,646) Impact of purchase accounting (30) (58) (59) (116) Transaction-related expenses (83) (128) (133) (312) Other corporate expenses (257) (234) (504) (519) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 4,958 $ 4,393 13 % $ 9,851 $ 8,769 12 % Operating loss $ (13) $ (665) 98 % $ (166) $ (1,937) 91 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangibles 1,526 1,740 3,048 3,516 Impact of purchase accounting 215 406 437 829 Transaction-related expenses 104 138 270 329 Other corporate expenses 276 247 545 554 Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,108 $ 1,866 13 % $ 4,134 $ 3,291 26 % Net loss $ (461) $ (739) 38 % $ (999) $ (1,942) 49 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangibles 1,526 1,740 3,048 3,516 Impact of purchase accounting 215 406 437 829 Transaction-related expenses 104 138 270 329 Other corporate expenses 276 247 545 554 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (311) (680) (778) (1,413) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,349 $ 1,112 21 % $ 2,523 $ 1,873 35 % Net loss $ (461) $ (739) 38 % $ (999) $ (1,942) 49 % Adjustments: Interest and other, net 455 545 925 1,117 Income tax benefit (7) (471) (92) (1,112) Depreciation and amortization 1,931 2,142 3,845 4,354 EBITDA $ 1,918 $ 1,477 30 % $ 3,679 $ 2,417 52 % EBITDA $ 1,918 $ 1,477 30 % $ 3,679 $ 2,417 52 % Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 216 208 415 409 Impact of purchase accounting 145 335 367 692 Transaction-related expenses 85 138 251 329 Other corporate expenses 95 22 130 128 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,459 $ 2,180 13 % $ 4,842 $ 3,975 22 %

