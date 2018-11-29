Dell Technologies Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GAAP revenue up 15 percent to $22.5 billion

Third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth across all reportable segments

Continued cross-sell synergies across the family of businesses

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DVMT) announces its fiscal 2019 third quarter results. For the third quarter, revenue was $22.5 billion, up 15 percent, and non-GAAP revenue was $22.7 billion, up 14 percent from the prior period. During the quarter, the company generated a GAAP operating loss of $356 million1, with a non-GAAP operating income of $2.1 billion, down 2 percent. Cash flow from operations was approximately $833 million.

"The digital transformation of our world is underway, and we are in the early stages of a massive, technology-led investment cycle," said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies. "Dell Technologies was created to meet this opportunity head on for our customers and our investors. You can see the proof in our strong growth, in our powerful innovation and in the depth of our customer relationships."

The company ended the third quarter with a cash and investments balance of $20.4 billion. During the quarter, Dell Technologies paid down approximately $1.3 billion of core debt2. Within the past two years, the company has paid down approximately $14.4 billion in gross debt, excluding Dell Financial Services related and subsidiary debt.

"Dell Technologies has assembled a broad set of capabilities and unique position that drive an attractive financial model," said Tom Sweet, chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. "Our third quarter of double-digit growth in all three of our reportable segments shows that our customers increasingly see us as a key partner with a deep portfolio to meet their needs, from the edge to the core to the cloud."

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.





















Fiscal year 2019 third quarter results:











































Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





November 2, 2018

November 3, 2017

Change

November 2, 2018

November 3, 2017

Change

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)























Total net revenue $ 22,482

$ 19,556

15 %

$ 66,780

$ 57,077

17 % Operating loss $ (356)

$ (410)

13 %

$ (522)

$ (2,347)

78 % Net loss $ (895)

$ (851)

(5)%

$ (1,894)

$ (2,793)

32 %























Non-GAAP net revenue $ 22,651

$ 19,851

14 %

$ 67,316

$ 58,062

16 % Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,064

$ 2,109

(2)%

$ 6,198

$ 5,400

15 % Non-GAAP net income $ 1,200

$ 1,199

—%

$ 3,723

$ 3,072

21 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,426

$ 2,441

(1)%

$ 7,268

$ 6,416

13 %

Information about Dell Technologies' use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. All comparisons in this press release are year over year unless otherwise noted.

"Data is becoming the most valuable and differentiating asset for many organizations as it opens up new revenue streams and unearths opportunities for improvement in almost every part of an organization," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman, Products & Operations, Dell Technologies. "This presents a tremendous opportunity for Dell Technologies given all of this data needs to be stored, protected, managed and analyzed, and we believe this is evidenced through the strong momentum we've seen in our business."

Operating segments summary

Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue for the third quarter was $8.9 billion, a 19 percent increase. This was driven by revenue of $3.9 billion in storage, a 6 percent increase, and $5.1 billion in servers and networking, a 30 percent increase. Operating income for the third quarter was $935 million, a 7 percent increase driven primarily by server and storage mix dynamics.

Key third quarter highlights:

Servers and Networking delivered its sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth

Triple-digit growth for VxRail on a demand basis, and now well above a $1 billion run rate

run rate Demand was strong for file-based arrays where Dell Technologies is highly differentiated with unmatched scalability, performance and flexibility

Client Solutions Group revenue for the third quarter was $10.9 billion, up 11 percent, with growth across both Commercial and Consumer. Commercial revenue grew 12 percent to $7.6 billion, and Consumer revenue was up 8 percent to $3.3 billion. Operating income for the third quarter was $447 million, or 4.1 percent of revenue. CSG operating income was down 29 percent against a strong prior period, and foreign exchange and supply chain headwinds.

Key third quarter highlights:

Outperformed the PC industry for total worldwide units, delivering above-market growth in desktops and notebooks and in total commercial units 3

No. 1 share position worldwide for displays, gaining unit share year-over-year for the 22 nd consecutive quarter 4

consecutive quarter Maintained position as No. 1 provider of workstations worldwide5, with growth in every region and double-digit growth in both fixed and mobile form factors

VMware revenue for the third quarter was $2.2 billion, up 15 percent, with operating income of $768 million and 34.5 percent of revenue. The company continues to see revenue synergies through the collaboration across the Dell Technologies family of businesses. Earlier this month at VMworld Europe, Dell Technologies announced the VxBlock System 1000 as part of the Dell EMC Cloud Marketplace with new automation software and integration with VMware vRealize Suite, revolutionizing Converged Infrastructure operations by enabling administrators to expand resources in minutes versus hours. For the industry-leading hyper-converged infrastructure solution VxRail, the company announced an integrated cloud platform with support for VMware Cloud Foundation and fully automated network configuration with Dell EMC Networking SmartFabric Services.

Third quarter revenue from other businesses, including Pivotal, Secureworks, RSA Security, Virtustream and Boomi, was $583 million, up 5 percent.

Conference call information

As previously announced, the company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter results today at 5:00 p.m. CST. The conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investors.delltechnologies.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location for one year.

A slide presentation containing additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from Dell Technologies' website at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes across 180 countries – ranging from 99 percent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry's most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from the edge to the core to the cloud.

Copyright © 2018 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 Due to the EMC transaction, significant non-cash bridging items will remain between GAAP and non-GAAP results for the next few years. 2 Core debt represents the total principal amount of the company's debt, less unrestricted subsidiary debt, DFS related debt, and other debt. See slide presentation on the FY19Q3 Earnings Event page for full reconciliation of the core debt amount. 3 IDC WW Quarterly Personal Computing Device (PCD) Tracker CY18Q3 4 DisplaySearch Desktop Monitor Market Tracker CY18Q3 5 IDC WW Workstation Tracker CY18Q3

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release presents information about Dell Technologies' non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of each historical non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measure is provided in the attached tables for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Related Financial Highlights (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)

























Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





November 2, 2018

November 3, 2017

Change

November 2, 2018

November 3, 2017

Change Net revenue:





















Products $ 17,625

$ 15,120

17 %

$ 52,445

$ 43,856

20 % Services 4,857

4,436

9 %

14,335

13,221

8 % Total net revenue 22,482

19,556

15 %

66,780

57,077

17 %























Cost of net revenue:





















Products 14,565

12,573

16 %

43,114

37,171

16 % Services 1,974

1,763

12 %

5,722

5,261

9 % Total cost of net revenue 16,539

14,336

15 %

48,836

42,432

15 %























Gross margin 5,943

5,220

14 %

17,944

14,645

23 %























Operating expenses:





















Selling, general, and administrative 5,159

4,559

13 %

15,064

13,695

10 % Research and development 1,140

1,071

6 %

3,402

3,297

3 % Total operating expenses 6,299

5,630

12 %

18,466

16,992

9 %























Operating loss (356)

(410)

13 %

(522)

(2,347)

78 %























Interest and other, net (639)

(682)

6 %

(1,564)

(1,799)

13 % Loss before income taxes (995)

(1,092)

9 %

(2,086)

(4,146)

50 % Income tax benefit (100)

(241)

59 %

(192)

(1,353)

86 % Net loss (895)

(851)

(5)%

(1,894)

(2,793)

32 % Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (19)

(5)

280 %

117

(44)

(366)% Net loss attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. $ (876)

$ (846)

(4)%

$ (2,011)

$ (2,749)

27 %























Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic:





















Class V Common Stock - basic $ 0.83

$ 0.98





$ 4.80

$ 2.58



DHI Group - basic $ (1.84)

$ (1.84)





$ (5.23)

$ (5.78)



























Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted:





















Class V Common Stock - diluted $ 0.81

$ 0.96





$ 4.72

$ 2.54



DHI Group - diluted $ (1.84)

$ (1.84)





$ (5.25)

$ (5.79)



























Weighted-average shares outstanding:





















Basic - Class V Common Stock 199

202





199

204



Diluted - Class V Common Stock 199

202





199

204



Basic - DHI Group 567

567





567

567



Diluted - DHI Group 567

567





567

567



























Percentage of Total Net Revenue:





















Gross margin 26 %

27 %





27 %

26 %



Selling, general, and administrative 23 %

23 %





23 %

24 %



Research and development 5 %

5 %





5 %

6 %



Operating expenses 28 %

29 %





28 %

30 %



Operating loss (2)%

(2)%





(1)%

(4)%



Loss before income taxes (4)%

(6)%





(3)%

(7)%



Net loss (4)%

(4)%





(3)%

(5)%



























Income tax rate 10.1 %

22.1 %





9.2 %

32.6 %





DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in millions; unaudited)









November 2, 2018

February 2, 2018 ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,152

$ 13,942 Short-term investments 2,322

2,187 Accounts receivable, net 11,113

11,721 Short-term financing receivables, net 4,134

3,919 Inventories, net 3,793

2,678 Other current assets 6,445

5,881 Total current assets 42,959

40,328 Property, plant, and equipment, net 5,228

5,390 Long-term investments 2,972

4,163 Long-term financing receivables, net 3,946

3,724 Goodwill 39,651

39,920 Intangible assets, net 23,787

28,265 Other non-current assets 2,698

2,403 Total assets $ 121,241

$ 124,193







LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE SHARES, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 8,150

$ 7,873 Accounts payable 19,748

18,334 Accrued and other 7,606

8,026 Short-term deferred revenue 12,079

11,606 Total current liabilities 47,583

45,839 Long-term debt 40,507

43,998 Long-term deferred revenue 10,064

9,210 Other non-current liabilities 6,567

7,277 Total liabilities 104,721

106,324







Redeemable shares 2,095

384 Stockholders' equity:





Total Dell Technologies Inc. stockholders' equity 7,592

11,719 Non-controlling interests 6,833

5,766 Total stockholders' equity 14,425

17,485 Total liabilities, redeemable shares, and stockholders' equity $ 121,241

$ 124,193

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions; unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

November 2, 2018

November 3, 2017

November 2, 2018

November 3, 2017 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss $ (895)

$ (851)

$ (1,894)

$ (2,793) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities 1,728

2,490

6,519

6,537 Change in cash from operating activities 833

1,639

4,625

3,744 Cash flows from investing activities:













Investments:













Purchases (24)

(1,194)

(912)

(3,454) Maturities and sales 863

935

2,185

2,993 Capital expenditures (300)

(341)

(861)

(902) Proceeds from sale of facilities, land, and other assets —

—

10

— Capitalized software development costs (86)

(94)

(246)

(281) Collections on purchased financing receivables 8

15

25

25 Acquisition of businesses, net (493)

—

(493)

(223) Divestitures of businesses, net —

—

142

— Asset acquisitions, net (21)

(9)

(59)

(95) Asset dispositions, net (6)

(12)

(12)

(53) Other —

—

—

— Change in cash from investing activities (59)

(700)

(221)

(1,990) Cash flows from financing activities:













Payment of dissenting shares obligation —

—

(76)

— Share repurchases for tax withholdings of equity awards (52)

(105)

(251)

(299) Proceeds from the issuance of DHI Group Common Stock —

—

—

— Proceeds from the issuance of common stock of subsidiaries 114

30

767

110 Repurchases of DHI Group Common Stock —

(4)

(47)

(6) Repurchases of Class V Common Stock —

(300)

—

(722) Repurchases of common stock of subsidiaries (1)

(555)

(1)

(555) Payments for debt issuance costs (3)

(39)

(11)

(44) Proceeds from debt 1,806

8,412

6,443

13,168 Repayments of debt (2,721)

(5,837)

(9,669)

(11,128) Other —

—

1

1 Change in cash from financing activities (857)

1,602

(2,844)

525















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (46)

(1)

(262)

47















Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (129)

2,540

1,298

2,326















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 15,805

9,618

14,378

9,832 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 15,676

$ 12,158

$ 15,676

$ 12,158

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Segment Information (in millions, except percentages; unaudited)

























Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





November 2, 2018

November 3, 2017

Change

November 2, 2018

November 3, 2017

Change Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):





















Net Revenue:





















Servers and networking $ 5,054

$ 3,875

30 %

$ 14,700

$ 10,908

35 % Storage 3,883

3,660

6 %

12,131

11,055

10 % Total ISG net revenue $ 8,937

$ 7,535

19 %

$ 26,831

$ 21,963

22 %























Operating Income:





















ISG operating income $ 935

$ 870

7 %

$ 2,886

$ 2,023

43 % % of ISG net revenue 10 %

12 %





11 %

9 %



% of total segment operating income 43 %

41 %





45 %

37 %



























Client Solutions Group (CSG):





















Net Revenue:





















Commercial $ 7,613

$ 6,778

12 %

$ 23,085

$ 20,327

14 % Consumer 3,292

3,051

8 %

9,219

8,416

10 % Total CSG net revenue $ 10,905

$ 9,829

11 %

$ 32,304

$ 28,743

12 %























Operating Income:





















CSG operating income $ 447

$ 630

(29)%

$ 1,405

$ 1,483

(5)% % of CSG net revenue 4 %

6 %





4 %

5 %



% of total segment operating income 21 %

29 %





22 %

27 %



























VMware:





















Net Revenue:





















Total VMware net revenue $ 2,229

$ 1,933

15 %

$ 6,451

$ 5,735

12 %























Operating Income:





















VMware operating income $ 768

$ 634

21 %

$ 2,117

$ 1,973

7 % % of VMware net revenue 34 %

33 %





33 %

34 %



% of total segment operating income 36 %

30 %





33 %

36 %



























Reconciliation to consolidated net revenue:





















Reportable segment net revenue $ 22,071

$ 19,297





$ 65,586

$ 56,441



Other businesses (a) 583

557





1,736

1,629



Unallocated transactions (b) (3)

(3)





(6)

(8)



Impact of purchase accounting (c) (169)

(295)





(536)

(985)



Total net revenue $ 22,482

$ 19,556





$ 66,780

$ 57,077



























Reconciliation to consolidated operating income (loss):





















Reportable segment operating income $ 2,150

$ 2,134





$ 6,408

$ 5,479



Other businesses (a) (40)

(19)





(139)

(71)



Unallocated transactions (b) (46)

(6)





(71)

(8)



Impact of purchase accounting (c) (193)

(366)





(630)

(1,195)



Amortization of intangibles (1,546)

(1,734)





(4,594)

(5,250)



Transaction-related expenses (d) (167)

(86)





(437)

(415)



Other corporate expenses (e) (514)

(333)





(1,059)

(887)



Total operating loss $ (356)

$ (410)





$ (522)

$ (2,347)



_________________





















(a) Pivotal, SecureWorks, RSA Security, Virtustream, and Boomi constitute "Other businesses" and do not meet the requirements for a reportable segment, either individually or collectively. The results of Other businesses are not material to the Company's overall results. (b) Unallocated transactions includes long-term incentives, certain short-term incentive compensation expenses, and other corporate items that are not allocated to Dell Technologies' reportable segments. (c) Impact of purchase accounting includes non-cash purchase accounting adjustments that are primarily related to the EMC merger transaction. (d) Transaction-related expenses includes acquisition, integration, and divestiture related costs. (e) Other corporate expenses includes severance, facility action costs, goodwill impairment charges, and stock-based compensation expense.

SUPPLEMENTAL SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES These tables present information about the Company's non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A detailed discussion of Dell Technologies' reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Dell Technologies encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.