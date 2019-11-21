Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences in December

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Jeff Boudreau, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, will present at the following conferences during the month of December:

2019 Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

12:50 p.m. CT / 1:50 p.m. ET

Las Vegas, NV

Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

10:55 a.m. CT / 11:55 a.m. ET

Scottsdale, AZ

A live audio-only webcast of each presentation will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com. Webcast replays will be available for six months.

