Dell Technologies Transforms IT from Edge to Core to Cloud

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2019

Data is the new currency—and companies want and need to embrace transformation across their operations, business applications and processes, and extract maximum value from that data. Dell Technologies research shows that companies that fail to embrace digital transformation will no longer be competitive.

At Dell Technologies World 2019, Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is revealing new, modern infrastructure solutions for the IT landscape – from the edge to core data centers to public and private clouds. These latest technologies can deliver the foundation customers need to create, process, transport, store, protect and consume data – wherever it lives.

"This is the most exciting time I've seen in my 30 plus years in technology," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman of Products & Operations, Dell Technologies. "It's a digital world. The degree to which organizations harness the power of their data capital will determine the winners and losers in the digital economy. The whole point of our Dell Technologies portfolio – from the edge to the core to the cloud - is to help our customers innovate, meet these disruptive challenges head on – and win."

The data journey starts at the edge

Building on the Dell Technologies Monday announcement about its new Unified Workspace, a one-of-a kind Dell and VMware streamlined PC experience focused on easy setup with superior cloud management, the company today advanced its edge capabilities in the next step of the data journey – which is at the enterprise edge or branch office.

New Dell EMC SD-WAN Edge powered by VMware

Dell Technologies has the capability to transform the wide area network (WAN) edge, helping customers to truly modernize and evolve their WANs to handle the demanding requirements of a new, hybrid cloud world. The new Dell EMC SD-WAN Edge powered by VMware is an integrated platform that helps improve the customer purchase experience by bundling VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud software as a subscription with Dell EMC hardware and a single support number.

Dell Technologies Consulting Services also is debuting three new services for customers adopting SD-WAN technologies: Advisory, Design and Implementation. Dell Technologies experts act as advisors to help customers plan, customize and properly scale the platform, providing a foundation for successful deployment and management of modernized virtual network functions.

Data's next stop – the core as the operational hub for hybrid Clouds

For the core data center where customers control their IT operations, Dell Technologies is unveiling new solutions and advancements for simplifying and speeding access to data and applications.

Introducing the rebranded Dell EMC PowerSwitch portfolio

Recognized in 2019 by Gartner Peer Insights with a Customers' Choice distinction for Data Center networking, the company's leading open networking switch portfolio is being rebranded as Dell EMC PowerSwitch. This new naming convention reflects the powered up modern enterprise that supports massive volumes of data traffic, across all points of the edge, core and cloud.

Dell EMC PowerSwitch S5200-ON, the first switch family with the new portfolio name, delivers up to 2.5X the performance of previous models and includes its first-to-market half-width version designed for HCI environments. Available in new 12- and 24-port options, it delivers low density, cost effective, high-performance top-of-rack connectivity and is ideal to modernize, automate and transform networks for edge, storage and HCI implementations.

Starting today, Dell EMC PowerSwitch S5248-ON will support more performance-intensive and mission-critical HCI deployments in a turnkey experience, managed by VxRail with SmartFabric Services integration. For VxRail, Dell EMC SmartFabric Services automates up to 98% of the steps for network fabric design, validation and deployment. The Dell EMC PowerSwitch S5248, the company's first 25GbE switch certified for SmartFabric Service, enables the network to keep pace with higher I/O compute and storage.

New additions and updates to the No. 1 hyperconverged infrastructure portfolio1

The Dell EMC VxFlex appliance, a new turnkey engineered system, joins the Dell EMC hyperconverged portfolio to help customers modernize their infrastructure with a smaller, economical form factor that can scale as their needs grow. This addition comes as Dell EMC aligns its VxFlex OS-enabled HCI integrated systems under a common brand – VxFlex – which includes both the new VxFlex appliance and VxFlex integrated rack (formerly VxRack FLEX).

Dell EMC VxFlex family offers customers, not standardized exclusively on VMware, additional choice in operating system and ability to support high-performance applications and databases. By expanding the new VxFlex portfolio with an appliance, customers, who crave a turnkey experience but may not need a larger-scale VxFlex integrated rack, now have an option for a smaller solution with the same benefits of massive scalability and no‑compromise resilience along with flexible networking options.

VxFlex integrated rack will be enhanced with system components for improved performance, automation and security, further enabling customers to achieve the scalability and management requirements of a modern data center. The entire VxFlex family, which also includes Dell EMC VxFlex Ready Nodes, also will feature the new Dell EMC VxFlex OS 3.0 software to deliver greater storage efficiency.

"IT transformation is a key priority at University of North Texas System as we move to provide our campuses, colleges and departments with a true shared IT services experience," said Rama Dhuwaraha, Associate Vice Chancellor and CIO, University of North Texas System. "With Dell EMC, we have achieved the automation and collaboration necessary. We are modernizing our environment with VxFlex integrated racks in our datacenters and VxFlex Manager's orchestration and management capabilities to meet our customers' needs, create new services, and provide the flexibility and scalability to meet the University's needs in the future."

Dell EMC expands VxRail orchestration capabilities by offering early access of VxRail Analytical Consulting Engine (ACE)

Dell EMC is now offering early access to VxRail Analytical Consulting Engine (ACE) as part of VxRail HCI System Software to collaborate with customers and allow their voices to be heard in the development for its launch. This new centralized data collection and analytics platform helps customers keep their HCI stack operating at peak performance and ready for future workloads using machine learning capabilities to perform capacity forecasting and self-optimization. Active across the entire HCI stack, ACE performs remote measurement and diagnostics to help IT automate day-to-day management and make informed decisions. As time goes on, ACE continues to learn, viewing trends in resource utilization, human management and more, ensuring a high performance operating environment based on analytics and best practices.

VxRail HCI System Software is the new name of powerful orchestration capabilities for automation, integration, management, analytics and extensions exclusively for VxRail environments. Whether deployed as part of a data center modernization strategy or as a foundation for hybrid cloud, these help IT automate deployment, deliver complete lifecycle management, and facilitate key upstream and downstream integration points.

New Dell EMC DSS 8440 server boosts machine learning, compute-intensive workloads

Dell Technologies is unveiling the new Dell EMC DSS 8440 server, a 2-socket, 4U server designed for machine learning applications and other demanding workloads that require the highest levels of computing performance.

There is an increasing demand for machine learning processing capability being driven by the development of cloud-native applications that process massive amounts of data. The Dell EMC DSS 8440 uses a versatile balance of accelerators, launching with 4, 8 or 10 NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 GPUs, and high-speed I/O with extensive local storage to provide increased performance for compute-intensive workloads such as modeling, simulation and predictive analysis in scientific and engineering environments.

Offering efficient performance for common frameworks, the DSS 8440 is ideal for machine learning training applications, reducing the time it takes to train machine learning models and time-to-insights. It allows customer to easily scale acceleration and resources at the pace their business demands. The DSS 8440 server's open architecture, based on industry standard PCIe fabric, allows for planned customization of internal components such as accelerators, storage options and network cards.

Customers can get the most from Dell EMC products and solutions with ProConsult, ProDeploy and ProSupport Plus Services

Dell Technologies offers best-in-class services designed to accelerate time-to-value and maximize productivity throughout the product lifecycle. Start with ProConsult Advisory Services which provides customers with an end-to-end assessment of their current environment and transformation objectives along with an actionable plan and roadmap to help them achieve competitive business outcomes. Dell EMC experts deliver up to 66% faster deployment times with ProDeploy2 and up to 48% faster resolution of severity 1 issues with ProSupport Plus3. The combination of Dell EMC core services and specialization options such as Residency Services and Data Migration offers customers the ultimate choice and flexibility in how they plan, configure, support and optimize their infrastructure.

Availability:

Dell EMC SD-WAN Edge powered by VMware is expected to be available in July 2019

Dell EMC PowerSwitch 5200 Series is available now

Dell EMC VxFlex integrated systems, including both the new appliance and rebranded integrated rack, and enhancements to VxFlex Manager will be available in July 2019

Dell EMC VxFlex OS 3.0 is available for VxFlex Ready Nodes now and will be for VxFlex appliance and integrated rack in July 2019

Dell EMC VxRail ACE early access for customer will begin in May 2019

Dell EMC DSS 8440 servers will be generally available in the second quarter 2019

