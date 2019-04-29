Dell Technologies Unified Workspace Revolutionizes the Way People Work

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLD --

News summary

Dell Technologies Unified Workspace simplifies the entire device lifecycle for IT while providing workers with the personalized, frictionless, ready-to-work experience they demand

Unified Workspace integrates solutions across Dell devices and services, VMware and Secureworks to help businesses ease major end-user computing pain points and focus on transformative initiatives

Dell Technologies delivers an intelligent, unified approach that provides IT leaders with improved visibility, insights and automation to streamline processes and deliver an exceptional end-user experience

Full story

As the future-of-work concept becomes a reality for organizations worldwide, employees demand the flexibility to work, collaborate and innovate anytime, anywhere and in any way they want. Businesses must provide this type of environment to attract new talent and keep their current employees engaged, productive and secure with devices personalized for their needs. Yet IT departments are often unable to focus on transformative initiatives for employee experience as they spend the majority of their time mired in run-the-business tasks like PC deployment, help desk requests, and monitoring and troubleshooting.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) introduces Unified Workspace to help IT transform the end-user experience. This visionary approach to end-user computing will give workers a frustration-free, ready-to-work experience, while enabling IT with automated, open and intelligent solutions for unified management. Dell Technologies Unified Workspace will revolutionize the way IT admins assist and enable their end users with device selection, deployment, security, management and support through flexible, scalable services and solutions that integrate with any customer environment, regardless of OS, device and cloud environment.

"Imagine an intelligent solution that told you the specific devices and applications your workforce needs based on their specific usage. Imagine one that then delivers those personalized devices directly to the end user, preconfigured and preloaded with all the apps and security features they need without IT having to touch the device. Now, imagine that same solution proactively helping the end user resolve day-to-day IT issues like password resets, access to applications and lost VPN connections," explained Jeff Clarke, vice chairman of products and operations, Dell Technologies. "That's Dell Technologies Unified Workspace, the industry's most comprehensive solution to help IT deploy, secure, manage and support virtually all devices from the cloud.i"

Enabling IT to empower workers

Dell Technologies Unified Workspace helps make customers' workforce transformation a reality by allowing IT to streamline time-consuming, complex, yet critical tasks with capabilities that provide visibility, insights and automation. The integrated platform allows customers to begin wherever they need the most help – whether it's in the selection process or deployment or even security or management – and then move to the next priority until they have the full Unified Workspace experience to enable IT and empower workers.

Modernizing PC deployment and management from the cloud

Traditional PC lifecycle management (PCLM) is high-touch, expensive and does not scale to increasingly mobile and remote workers. With VMware Workspace ONE as the backbone of Dell Technologies Unified Workspace, customers can utilize unified endpoint management technology to modernize how they deploy, manage and secure their Dell devices.

Once a device is deployed, unified endpoint management capabilities from Workspace ONE make it possible for customers to move beyond traditional PCLM with cloud policy management, streamlined application delivery, automated patching and improved device health monitoring and diagnostics. Workspace ONE delivers a unified, digital workspace experience as employees can seamlessly access any native, SaaS or internal application with single sign on from any device.

Through our integration with Microsoft, customers will benefit from Microsoft 365, Workspace ONE, and Dell Provisioning and Deployment Services seamlessly enabling world-class, modern IT deployment and end-user productivity.

Transforming selection and deployment with insightful data

Using data-driven insights that assess how the worker is using their PC – from the battery consumption and storage utilization to mobility requirements and most frequently used applications – Dell Technologies will help customers select the right PC and applications for each employee, shipping the devices preconfigured directly from the Dell factory to the end users. This data-driven, low-touch experience helps save IT time and money, allowing them to focus their resources on other strategic projects while enabling workers with personalized devices and access to data and applications so they are immediately productive when they first boot up.

A part of this experience is in action today with Dell provisioning for VMware Workspace ONE, which allows organizations to ship devices preconfigured with company applications and settings directly from the Dell factory to end users. This method can save up to nearly a week of IT time per 1,000 devices deployed.ii

Reimagining BIOS security with visibility and integration

Hackers have become increasingly sophisticated and BIOS has become an area of increasing concern for customers. Storing the BIOS standards off-host ensures the user is looking at an untampered version of the BIOS standards as opposed to competitors who store the BIOS information on the hardware device itself, which can become corrupted. With Unified Workspace, Dell Technologies is introducing a new capability to Dell SafeBIOS – an off-host BIOS verification utility available as a standalone download and also integrated with VMware Workspace ONE, Secureworks and CrowdStrike.

The integration provides greater visibility into the integrity of the BIOS. Security operations can now proactively detect attacks against their BIOS using their CrowdStrike console and access best-of-breed insights with Secureworks. With this visibility, IT can set up automated workflows in Workspace ONE to push over-the-air updates to bring out-of-compliance devices back into compliance. The ability to tie measurements directly into Secureworks threat intelligence, CrowdStrike threat detection and VMware Workspace ONE device health provides an additional level of monitoring and visibility.

This builds on other components within Unified Workspace to keep endpoints secure, such as Dell SafeGuard and Response, a comprehensive threat management portfolio of next-generation, endpoint-security solutions that combines the managed security, incident response expertise and threat behavioral analytics of Secureworks with the unified endpoint protection platform from CrowdStrike.

Intuitive Support at IT's Fingertips

Threaded throughout Unified Workspace is predictive and proactive support that becomes more insightful, actionable and personalized over time. For example, Dell ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist has helped customers reduce time to resolve a failed hard drive up to 11x faster.iii With even more telemetry, IT can support their end users with real-time visibility, proactive fixes and prescriptive updates.

Supporting quotes

"Dell Technologies Unified Workspace will radically change end-user computing and help IT teams reduce costs by enabling a move away from high-touch processes to a modern management approach," said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End User Computing, VMware. "With VMware Workspace ONE powering Dell Technologies Unified Workspace and services from Dell, organizations can onboard new employees faster than ever before, keep those devices up to date, and eliminate manual, time-intensive processes through automation."

"ESG research highlights that upgrades, updates, patching and maintaining security are the top challenges organizations face as they balance flexible workstyles, endpoint management decisions, and digital transformation across the business," said Mark Bowker, senior analyst, ESG. "Dell Technologies Unified Workspace has the potential to help IT and security teams boost their capabilities in supporting, managing and fixing end-user computing lifecycle issues with clarity and confidence."

Availability

Dell Provisioning for VMware Workspace ONE, ProDeploy Client Suite and ProSupport Suite for PCs are currently available.

The Dell SafeBIOS downloadable verification utility will be available May 2019 . The verification utility integration with VMware Workspace ONE, Secureworks and CrowdStrike will be available in Q2 CY19.

. The verification utility integration with VMware Workspace ONE, Secureworks and CrowdStrike will be available in Q2 CY19. Dell SafeGuard and Response is generally available.

Additional resources

About Dell Technologies World

Join us April 29 - May 2 in Las Vegas at Dell Technologies World, the company's flagship event that brings together the latest emerging trends, technology and gurus, from the edge to the core to the cloud. During the event, experts from all of Dell Technologies businesses demonstrate to customers and partners the connected ecosystem of IT infrastructure, applications, devices and security that can enable real transformation across their organizations.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work and live. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud. The Dell Technologies family includes Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream and VMware.

Copyright © 2019 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell, Dell Inc. and the Dell logo are trademarks of Dell Technologies in the United States and/or other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

i Based on Dell internal analysis of competitive products as of February 2019.

ii Based on Principled Technologies Report commissioned by Dell Technologies, "Deliver pre-configured systems to end users faster with Dell Provisioning for VMware Workspace ONE", February 2019, comparing deployment using Dell Provisioning for Workspace ONE vs. traditional deployment. Results extrapolated to deployment of 1000 systems, a week represents seven full workdays. Actual results will vary. Full report: https://www.dellemc.com/resources/en-us/asset/analyst-reports/services/provisioning-for-workspace-one.pdf.

iii Based on a Principled Technologies test report, "Spend Less Time and Effort Troubleshooting Laptop Hardware Failures" dated April 2018. Testing commissioned by Dell, conducted in the United States. Actual results will vary. Full report: http://facts.pt/L52XKM.

SOURCE Dell Technologies

Related Links

https://www.dellemc.com

