Dellis Appointed as Vice President of Agricultural and Commercial Lending at First Bank & Trust Company

In his new role, Dellis will build agricultural and commercial lending and deposit relationships in communities throughout Bedford, Franklin, Pittsylvania and Halifax Counties in Virginia.

"Rodney Dellis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Agricultural Lending Division of First Bank & Trust Company," stated Keith Phillips, Senior Vice President and Division Manager of First Bank & Trust Company's Agricultural Division. "His skills and depth of knowledge will serve as an asset to our growing customer base in Virginia."

Dellis serves on the Leadership Team at Palestine Baptist Church, and as Football Coach at Staunton River High School. He and his wife, Laura, reside in Huddleston, Virginia with their three children, Katelyn, Noah and Jenna.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.



About First Bank & Trust Company's Agricultural Lending Division

The Ag Lending Division at First Bank & Trust Company was established in 2002, and is committed to providing the unique needs of the agricultural industry in Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee. First Bank & Trust Company is a USDA-FSA Preferred Lender in seven states, and is a FarmerMac loan originator for the mid- Atlantic region. First Bank & Trust Company utilizes an Agricultural Advisory Committee comprised of leaders from cross sectors of the agricultural industry. First Bank & Trust Company is a member of the Virginia Agribusiness Council and was honored with the Special Recognition of an Agribusiness Award in 2008.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Nicole Franks nfranks@firstbank.com

