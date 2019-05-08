DelMar Pharmaceuticals Announces Key Dates and Timeline for Stockholder Participation in Rights Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and MENLO PARK, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DMPI) ("DelMar" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies, today provided an update to stockholders regarding the Company's rights offering and the key dates and terms relative to the offering. Stockholders are advised to ensure they complete their open market purchases of DelMar's common stock by Friday, May 17, 2019 to be considered a stockholder of record on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Stockholders or interested parties are advised to direct all questions and informational requests to the contacts listed below.

Under the proposed rights offering, DelMar will distribute to its holders of common stock and to holders of certain warrants as of May 21, 2019, at no charge, one non-transferable subscription right for each share of common stock held or deemed held on the record date. Each right will entitle the holder to purchase one unit, at a subscription price of $1,000 per unit, consisting of one share of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock with a face value of $1,000 (and immediately convertible into common stock at an assumed conversion price of $4.00) and 125 warrants with an assumed exercise price of $4.40. The warrants will be exercisable for five (5) years after the date of issuance and shall be redeemable as described in the preliminary and final prospectus, when available.

Subscription rights are non-transferable and may only be exercised during the anticipated subscription period of Wednesday May 22, 2019 through 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday June 5, 2019, unless extended by DelMar; provided that in no event shall such extensions extend beyond July 20, 2019.

The expected calendar for the rights offering, unless extended or modified in DelMar's sole discretion, is as follows:

Friday, May 17, 2019 : Ownership Day — in order to be considered a stockholder of record on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 , shares should be acquired by this date.

: Ownership Day — in order to be considered a stockholder of record on , shares should be acquired by this date. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 : Record Date

: Record Date Wednesday, May 22, 2019 : Distribution Date; Subscription Period Begins

: Distribution Date; Subscription Period Begins Wednesday, June 5, 2019 : Subscription Period Ends 5:00 PM ET .

Holders who exercise their subscription rights in full will be entitled, if available, to subscribe for additional units that are not purchased by other shareholders, on a pro rata basis and subject to ownership limitations.

DelMar has engaged Maxim Group LLC and Dawson James Securities Inc. as co-dealer-managers in the rights offering. Questions about the rights offering or requests for copies of the preliminary and final prospectuses, when available, may be directed to Maxim Group LLC at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, Attention Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone at (212) 895-3745.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The rights offering, which is expected to commence following the effectiveness of the registration statement, is being made only by means of a written prospectus. A preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the proposed terms of the rights offering has been filed with the SEC as a part of the registration statement and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary and final prospectuses for the rights offering may be obtained, when available, from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, Attention Syndicate Department, email: syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone (212) 895-3745.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

DelMar is focused on the development and commercialization of new therapies for cancer patients who have limited or no treatment options. By focusing on understanding tumor biology and mechanisms of treatment resistance, the Company identifies biomarkers to personalize new therapies in indications where patients are failing, or are unable to tolerate, standard-of-care treatments.

The Company's current pipeline is based around VAL-083, a "first-in-class," small-molecule chemotherapeutic with a novel mechanism of action that has demonstrated clinical activity against a range of cancers including central nervous system, ovarian and other solid tumors (e.g. NSCLC, bladder cancer, head & neck) in U.S. clinical trials sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Based on DelMar's own research programs, and these prior NCI-sponsored clinical studies, the Company is conducting clinical trials to support the development and commercialization of VAL-083 to solve significant unmet medical needs.

VAL-083 is being studied in two collaborator-supported, biomarker-driven, Phase 2 clinical trials for MGMT-unmethylated GBM. Overcoming MGMT-mediated resistance represents a significant unmet medical need in the treatment of GBM. In addition, DelMar has announced the allowance of a separate IND for VAL-083 as a potential treatment for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Phase 2 clinical trial discussed above and the current results and outcomes of such trial. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, the Registration Statement for the offering.

SOURCE DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://delmarpharma.com

