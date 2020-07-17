DelMar Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Proposed Acquisition of Adgero Pharmaceuticals

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DMPI) ("DelMar" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies announced today that it will be conducting a conference call to discuss the Company's previously announced proposed acquisition of Adgero BioPharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.. The call will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 4:30PM ET.

Conference Call Dial-In and Webcast Details

The call will include remarks by Saiid Zarrabian, president and CEO, Scott Praill, chief financial officer and Greg Johnson, senior VP of Operations. A slide presentation will accompany the call and can be accessed via the webcast link below. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Participants may dial in by calling: 1-877-270-2148 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6510 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the DelMar Pharmaceuticals Conference Call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast with an accompanying presentation which can be accessed through the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/dmpi200723.html

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Located in San Diego, California, DelMar is focused on the development and commercialization of new therapies for cancer patients who have limited or no treatment options. By focusing on understanding tumor biology and mechanisms of treatment resistance, the Company identifies biomarkers to personalize new therapies in indications where patients are failing, or are unable to tolerate, standard-of-care treatments.

The Company's current pipeline is based around VAL-083, a "first-in-class", small-molecule chemotherapeutic with a novel mechanism of action that has demonstrated clinical activity against a range of cancers, including central nervous system, ovarian and other solid tumors (e.g. NSCLC, bladder cancer, head and neck) in U.S. clinical trials sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Based on DelMar's internal research programs and these prior NCI-sponsored clinical studies, the Company is conducting clinical trials to support the development and commercialization of VAL-083 to solve significant unmet medical needs.

VAL-083 is being studied in two collaborator-supported, biomarker-driven Phase 2 clinical trials for MGMT-unmethylated GBM. Overcoming MGMT-mediated resistance represents a significant unmet medical need in the treatment of GBM. In addition, DelMar has announced the allowance of a separate IND for VAL-083 as a potential treatment for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Further information on DelMar's clinical trials can be found on clinicaltrials.gov: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/results?cond=&term=val-083&cntry1=&state1=&recrs.

For additional information, please visit http://delmarpharma.com/ ; or contact DelMar Pharmaceuticals Investor Relations: [email protected] / (604) 629-5989.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" based upon DelMar's and Adgero's current expectations. within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. DelMar and Adgero have based these forward-looking statements largely on their then-current expectations and projections about future events, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond each of DelMar's and Adgero's control, and actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors relating to the consummation of the Merger, including but not limited to: (i) risks associated with DelMar's and Adgero's ability to obtain the stockholder approval required to consummate the proposed Merger and the timing of the closing of the proposed Merger, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of the proposed Merger will not occur; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the Merger Agreement; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (iv) unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the proposed Merger, the response of business partners and competitors to the announcement of the proposed Merger, and/or potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the proposed Merger; (v) whether the combined business of Adgero and DelMar will be successful, and (vi) those risks detailed in DelMar's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, the registration statement on Form S-4 related to the proposed Merger with Adgero and subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as well as other documents that may be filed by DelMar from time to time with the SEC. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Neither DelMar nor Adgero can assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this communication relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, DelMar and Adgero undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This document is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. This presentation relates to the proposed Merger of DelMar and Adgero. In connection with the proposed Merger, DelMar has filed a registration statement on Form S-4, which includes a document that serves as a prospectus and proxy statement of DelMar (the "proxy statement/prospectus"), and DelMar will file other documents regarding the proposed Merger transaction with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT STOCKHOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING THE PROPOSED MERGER. A definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to DelMar's stockholders. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain these documents (when available) free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The documents filed by DelMar with the SEC may also be obtained free of charge from DelMar by requesting them by mail at DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 12707 High Bluff Drive, Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92130.

Participants in the Solicitation

DelMar and its respective directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees and certain of their respective significant stockholders may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from DelMar stockholders in respect of the proposed merger transaction. Information about DelMar's directors and executive officers is available in DelMar's proxy statement, filed June 2, 2020 for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, DelMar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on September 9, 2019 and DelMar's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on September 9, 2019. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holding or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed merger transaction when they become available. Investors should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the SEC and DelMar as indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

CORE IR

516-222-2560

[email protected]

Media:

Jules Abraham

Director of Public Relations

CORE IR

917-885-7378

[email protected]

