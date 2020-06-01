DelMar Pharmaceuticals to Present Updates of Two Phase 2 Clinical Trials of VAL-083 at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Annual Meeting II

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DMPI) ("DelMar" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that two posters updating results from the company's two Phase 2 clinical trials of VAL-083 will be presented at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Annual Meeting II to be held June 22-24, 2020.

Details regarding the posters to be presented in the Phase 2 Trials in Progress session are as follows:

Title: "Phase 2 trial of dianhydrogalactitol (VAL-083) in patients with newly diagnosed MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma"

Lead Author: Dr. Zhong-Ping Chen, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center

Poster Number: CT273

Summary: This poster will include data from the company's ongoing Phase 2 trial of VAL-083 being conducted at Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center as a first line therapy, and includes updates on enrollment, safety and efficacy.

Title: "Phase 2 study of dianhydrogalactitol (VAL-083) in patients with MGMT-unmethylated, bevacizumab-naïve glioblastoma in the recurrent or adjuvant setting"

Lead Author: Dr. Barbara O'Brien, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Poster Number: CT272

Summary: This poster will include data from the company's ongoing Phase 2 trial of VAL-083 being conducted at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center as a treatment in the recurrent and adjuvant settings, and includes updates on enrollment, safety and efficacy.

Additional posters relevant to VAL-083 to be available from the conference include:

Session: Mechanisms of DNA Damaging Therapeutics

Title: "Dianhydrogalactitol (VAL-083) synergizes with topoisomerase inhibitors to overcome homologous recombination repair activity in glioblastoma and prostate cancer cells"

Poster Number: 1369

Session: DNA-reactive Agents and Other

Title: "Dianhydrogalactitol (VAL-083) exhibits strong efficacy in GBM tumors with different (epi)genetic background and treatment history"

Poster Number: 5231

All abstracts can be accessed via https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045.





About VAL-083

VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol) is a "first-in-class", bifunctional DNA-targeting agent that introduces inter-strand DNA cross-links at the N7-position of guanine leading to DNA double-strand breaks and cancer cell death. VAL-083 has demonstrated clinical activity against a range of cancers including GBM and ovarian cancer in historical clinical trials sponsored by the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI). DelMar has demonstrated that VAL-083's anti-tumor activity is unaffected by common mechanisms of chemoresistance, including MGMT, in cancer cell models and animal studies. Further details regarding these studies can be found at:

http://www.delmarpharma.com/scientific-publications.html.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Located in San Diego, California, DelMar is focused on the development and commercialization of new therapies for cancer patients who have limited or no treatment options. By focusing on understanding tumor biology and mechanisms of treatment resistance, the Company identifies biomarkers to personalize new therapies in indications where patients are failing, or are unable to tolerate, standard-of-care treatments.

The Company's current pipeline is based around VAL-083, a "first-in-class", small-molecule chemotherapeutic with a novel mechanism of action that has demonstrated clinical activity against a range of cancers, including central nervous system, ovarian and other solid tumors (e.g. NSCLC, bladder cancer, head and neck) in U.S. clinical trials sponsored by the NCI. Based on DelMar's internal research programs and these prior NCI-sponsored clinical studies, the Company is conducting clinical trials to support the development and commercialization of VAL-083 to solve significant unmet medical needs.

VAL-083 is being studied in two collaborator-supported, biomarker-driven Phase 2 clinical trials for MGMT-unmethylated GBM. Overcoming MGMT-mediated resistance represents a significant unmet medical need in the treatment of GBM. In addition, DelMar has announced the allowance of a separate IND for VAL-083 as a potential treatment for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Further information on DelMar's clinical trials can be found on clinicaltrials.gov: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/results?cond=&term=val-083&cntry1=&state1=&recrs.

For additional information, please visit http://delmarpharma.com/ ; or contact DelMar Pharmaceuticals Investor Relations: [email protected] / (604) 629-5989.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the status of the Company's clinical trials, the reporting of the results, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. . Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and clinical trials, the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

