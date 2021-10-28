Deloitte & Touche SpA and Datamaran Team-Up to Improve External Assurance of Sustainability Disclosures

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte & Touche SpA signed a business relationship with leading ESG risk management software provider, Datamaran, to enhance its Sustainability Assurance process using Datamaran's patented technology.

The agreement allows Deloitte to expand their research and analytics capabilities in conducting assurance of sustainability disclosure by providing evidence-based insights into the widest scope of environmental, social, corporate governance, technology, and emerging risk factors available.

"Expectations for external assurance are growing, and companies need to be prepared," said Datamaran's CEO Marjella Lecourt-Alma. "We see this with the proposed EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). At a time when corporate executives are taking more ownership of ESG, we are proud to empower Deloitte's Assurance professionals with our technology and data-driven insights."

"The use of an ESG information database like Datamaran considerably increases our understanding of the dynamics and trends in the various sectors and industries in which our customers operate," adds Franco Amelio Sustainability Leader Deloitte Central Mediterranean.

About Datamaran

Datamaran is the only software analytics platform in the world that identifies and monitors external risks, including ESG. Trusted by blue-chip companies and top-tier partners, it brings a data-driven business process for external risk and materiality analysis. In-house - at any time. Datamaran's patented technology offers real-time analytics on strategic, regulatory, and reputational risks, specific to your business and value chain.

About Deloitte & Touche SpA

Deloitte, one of the largest professional services network in Italy, first started its activity in this country in 1923 and boasts century old roots, combining a tradition of quality with avant-garde methods and technological expertise. Deloitte's professional services, which include Audit & Assurance, Consulting, Financial Advisory, Risk Advisory, Tax and Legal, are rendered by various separate and independent firms, specialized in the single professional areas, which are all part of the Deloitte network. Today, the Italian network employs over 8,300 professionals who help their clients excel thanks to the confidence in the high level of service, in our multidisciplinary offering and our widespread geographical coverage. With a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories, Deloitte brings world-class capabilities and high-quality service to clients, delivering the insights they need to address their most complex business challenges. Deloitte's 350,000 professionals are committed to becoming the standard of excellence.

