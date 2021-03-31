Deloitte Achieves Launch Partner for the AWS Mainframe Migration Competency

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte announced its commitment as a Launch Partner for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mainframe Migration Competency designation as both a Technology and Consulting Partner. As an AWS Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), this recognition reflects the value Deloitte brings to clients migrating mainframe applications to AWS through its technical knowledge and consulting capabilities. The combination of business operations, security, development operations, business and industry consulting capabilities, along with Deloitte's leading innoWake™ platform which automates the migration of mainframe workloads, is a powerful combination that positions Deloitte to be well-suited in helping clients move their mainframe workloads to AWS as part of their cloud transformation.

"After more than 10 years of working with clients and migrating hundreds of millions of lines of mainframe code using the innoWake product suite, our team has deep experience addressing the technology risks and security protocols that must be managed as clients migrate mission critical mainframe applications to AWS," said Bjoern Langmack, Global App Modernization and Migration leader, and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

"Mainframe modernization provides many benefits, but many organizations find it challenging to modify core systems to support evolving business demands, update aging applications, and integrate new technologies," said Sandy Carter, vice president, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs at AWS. "Working with an experienced, strategic AWS Partner like Deloitte can make the process of migrating mainframe legacy systems to the cloud more efficient. Furthermore, achieving the AWS Mainframe Migration Competency designation recognizes Deloitte's ability to move applications from mainframe to the cloud with minimal interruption to vital business processes."

Deloitte's Mainframe Migration solution is part of the broader Application Modernization and Migration Offering (AMM) which accelerates the migration of all legacy systems to the cloud, which also includes ATADATA™, Deloitte's cloud managed platform, allowing for mobility to migrate SAP workloads to AWS. AMM helps clients define the right strategy, identify and maximize technical and operational benefits, secure data, and much more to build streamlined, intentional operations on AWS.

"The innoWake migration products have quickly become a key differentiator for Deloitte's mainframe modernization practice," said Haissam Issa, principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP and the leader of Core Business Operations offerings. "This mainframe Application Modernization platform fully automates the modernization process of mainframe apps written in languages such as: COBOL, PL/1, Fortran and CAgen along with their associated file systems such as: DB2, CICS, IMS, VSAM and flat files. If a mainframe application incorporates multiple languages and data stores; innoWake can handle the combination."

Deloitte recently worked with the Utah Department of Human Services (DHS) to modernize their 25-year-old Office of Recovery Services Information System (ORSIS) Child Support system. The legacy ORSIS Child Support system ran in a mainframe environment and it was re-platformed to AWS. The new technology allows the business to update its business processes and from a technology perspective, lower maintenance costs, increase agility and time-to-market and scale the platform as demand increases. The modernized platform processes more than 600,000 transactions per day for the thousands of families who depend on child support in Utah.

Client benefits created by Deloitte's mainframe migration approach include:

Accelerated timelines based on a proven migration methodology, platform and accelerators which allow clients to more quickly realize increased agility and the benefits of leveraging AWS.

Increased scalability to handle increasing workloads and world-class redundancy supported by AWS.

Well-architected application security driven by Deloitte's cybersecurity team.

Reduced legacy system support risks by reducing their dependence on mainframe-specific resources with more readily available skill sets in the market.

Reduced software and infrastructure costs resulting from the move to AWS.

Implementers with experience across business verticals, allowing mainframe migration to go beyond technology to drive impactful business driven outcomes.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. The AWS Mainframe Migration Competency helps customers identify AWS Partners with proven solutions, practices, and customer success in migrating both mainframe applications and data to AWS. Along with the AWS Mainframe Migration Competency status, Deloitte has 13 additional AWS Competency designations in areas including: Machine Learning, DevOps and Security. Deloitte also provides its clients a full Managed Service offering on AWS.

For more information on how Deloitte can modernize core systems and accelerate the journey to cloud, please visit: https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/technology/solutions/application-modernization.html .

