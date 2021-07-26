Deloitte Acquires Sentek Global's Business to Expand Systems Engineering and Cyber Offerings to Support U.S. Navy, Additional Military Branches and Federal Agencies

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today it has acquired substantially all the assets of Sentek Consulting, Inc. (Sentek Global), a San Diego-based systems engineering and cybersecurity firm primarily serving the U.S. Navy.

"The acquisition of Sentek Global's business will expand Deloitte's existing presence in San Diego, while also bolstering our current mission-focused systems engineering capabilities and cyber offerings to other military branches and federal agencies," said Mike Canning, US Government & Public Services Industry leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Heather Reilly, Deloitte's Defense, Security and Justice sector leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, added, "Deloitte is focused on delivering mission-relevant, complex and technology-enabled engineering, analytics and transformation solutions to our clients in the Department of Defense (DoD). The addition of Sentek Global's capabilities expands our complement of skilled system engineering and cybersecurity professionals that will enhance DoD's ability to accelerate its engineering and acquisition processes to ensure effective and reliable systems for our warfighters. And, it enables us to welcome those Sentek Global professionals who are former members of the Armed Forces into our existing veteran workforce."

Mark Nace, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory's Government & Public Services leader for the Cyber & Strategic Risk practice and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP, said, "As cyber threats to all organizations — particularly U.S. federal agencies — continue to proliferate and become more complex, we're investing to help our clients prevent, detect and remediate those emerging threats. The addition of Sentek Global's capabilities allows us to do just that."

In addition to providing systems engineering and cybersecurity to the Defense, Security and Justice sector, Sentek Global also offers program management and integrated logistics services.

Eric Basu, CEO and founder, Sentek Global, added, "Sentek Global and Deloitte share many common values, not the least of which is providing high quality services and solutions for the agencies that serve our country. We are joining Deloitte to help our government clients solve complex systems engineering and cybersecurity challenges, while also accelerating the scaling of our services for defense, security and justice sector organizations."

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

Contacts

Megan Doern

Public Relations

Deloitte Services LP

+1 571 858 1990

[email protected]

SOURCE Deloitte

Related Links

www.deloitte.com

