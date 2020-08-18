Deloitte and Ella the Engineer Provide At-Home STEM Learning Opportunities Through Virtual Comic Book Series and Interactive Toolkits

Virtual reading series

Deloitte's involvement in this creative project underscores its long-standing commitment to diversity, inclusion and STEM education. It also marks the continuing collaboration between Deloitte and The Ella Project that began in 2018. The series promotes female leadership and encourages young women to explore the exciting world of STEM.

The readings and toolkits are one element of Deloitte's ongoing mission to promote parity and empower women in STEM fields. Women currently represent only 29% of STEM jobs in the U.S., according to research from Catalyst. Additionally, fewer than 12% of STEM jobs are held by women of color. Representation of women among board directors in the technology industry also remains low.

"Deloitte is committed to creating unique opportunities to spark interest among young girls and other underrepresented minorities to pursue and thrive in careers in STEM and STEM adjacent fields," said Foutty. "We are thrilled to come together with The Ella Project by providing fun and engaging virtual learning resources for the next generation of STEM leaders. We hope parents and their children view the readings together, dive into the interactive toolkits, and inspire a lifelong interest in STEM."

To view the readings, please visit the links below.

Janet Foutty , executive chair of the board, Deloitte US, reads "GoPro Hedgehog"

Nishita Henry , chief innovation officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP reads "The Burping Caper"

Catherine Bannister , development and performance leader, Deloitte Services LP, reads "Glitchtown"

Ella the Engineer comic book interactive toolkits

After viewing the virtual readings, students and parents are encouraged to complete the new, corresponding interactive toolkits. Within each toolkit is an electronic version of the comic book, vocabulary words from the reading materials, and discussion guides prompting conversations related to the issue's themes of mentorship, teamwork, self-confidence and creative problem-solving.

Parents are encouraged to keep the conversation going by sharing photos of their child engaging with Ella and the toolkit. Connect with Ella on social media by using #LearningwithElla on Twitter at @EllaTheEngineer, Instagram @ellatheengineer, or on LinkedIn at The Ella Project.

"With the need for at-home learning and activities this summer and possibly beyond, we are delighted to offer at-home resources that bolster an interest in STEM education in a valuable continuation of our collaboration with Deloitte," said Ella founder Anthony Onesto. "As our partnership continues into areas we didn't even imagine, our goal remains to inspire future leaders."

For access to all Ella the Engineer digital resources including the virtual readings, and interactive toolkits, visit www.deloitte.com/us/ellatheengineer.

