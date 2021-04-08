Deloitte and Techstars Collaborate to Connect the Innovation Ecosystem

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Deloitte and Techstars announced a new effort to catalyze the innovation ecosystem by connecting startups from Techstars' portfolio to opportunities at Deloitte's clients and businesses.

Deloitte Catalyst has worked with accelerators and venture capital firms since 2019 to enhance corporate innovation opportunities for promising startups. Specifically, Deloitte provides insights on emerging trends and specific use cases, introduces businesses to disruptive ideas, and develops relevant prototypes with startups. With this new collaboration, Catalyst hopes to diversify its ecosystem relationships and provide new opportunities for Techstars' startups while continuing to accelerate innovation for its clients.

"Technology is advancing fast. Deloitte helps our clients keep pace with these rapid changes and break down barriers to innovation. Collaborating with a leading accelerator like Techstars enhances our work with promising startups and provides the best solutions to our clients," said Sonal Naik, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and executive leader of Deloitte Catalyst.

"At Techstars, we're passionate about helping entrepreneurs succeed. One way we do this is by providing market opportunities for our accelerator and investment portfolio startups. Deloitte, as a leading provider of professional services, has a strong understanding of the industries our startups are targeting. We look forward to working together to set these companies up for success," said Alex Tepper, senior vice president, Industry Solutions, Techstars.

With 43 accelerator programs, more than 2,400 portfolio companies, and connections to over 6,000 founders, Techstars' support of startup communities around the world is expansive. Combining this global reach with the power of Deloitte's consulting services, the collaboration is an immense opportunity for entrepreneurs to expand their B2C footprint and for corporations looking to tap into a broader ecosystem of technology providers.

As Deloitte continues to deliver industry-leading solutions and services, the Techstars collaboration will be a key player in helping Deloitte Catalyst take the isolation out of innovation and bring the best of the private sector to enterprises and government agencies.

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas – entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,400 companies with a combined market cap of more than $204B. Learn more at www.techstars.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP

