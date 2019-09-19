Deloitte and the World Travel & Tourism Council Jointly Launch Initiative on Future of Work Transformations in Travel & Tourism

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting for 1 in 10 jobs on the planet, Travel & Tourism is a key driver of job creation. To ensure a successful transformation in the digital revolution, Deloitte and WTTC today announced a collaboration to support the Travel & Tourism sector in addressing the anticipated work and workforce shifts in the sector and associated public policy impacts. The Future of Work in Travel & Tourism report will bring together industry expertise to identify sector best practices and public policy recommendations to help Travel & Tourism businesses navigate future of work challenges over the next decade and beyond.

Evolution in the Travel & Tourism space, along with shifts taking place across the global workforce, will continue to drive the need for businesses to pay special attention to talent models—particularly as they look to new digital technologies to improve the experience of travel. The Future of Work in Travel & Tourism report will provide insights for businesses taking on these challenges, including relevant and actionable recommendations that will support a reimagination of work and workforce across the Travel & Tourism sector.

"As a trusted leader and recognized organization within the Travel & Tourism sector globally, WTTC is an ideal research partner to explore industry challenges, and help organizations sustain growth in the golden age of travel," says Guy Langford, Transportation, Hospitality & Services Industry leader, Deloitte US. "The Future of Work in Travel & Tourism report will allow us to rethink how work and workforces enabled by digital transformations can enhance customer experiences across a number of industries including hotels, cruises, airlines, transportation and restaurants –all supported by the collaboration and coordination of public and private sectors."

Gloria Guevara, WTTC President & CEO, says: "With 1 in 5 of all new jobs created in the last five years coming from Travel & Tourism and 100 million jobs expected to be created by the sector worldwide in the coming decade; it is vital that our sector is fully prepared to make the most of this opportunity. This means that we must understand the roles which people will be performing across our sector; the influence of technology in enhancing the way that companies work with consumers; and the importance of government policy to facilitate best practice and innovation across the sector. We look forward to working with Deloitte on this crucial piece of work."

Deloitte and WTTC will begin the groundwork immediately with plans to unveil The Future of Work in Travel & Tourism report in spring 2020 at the WTTC Global Summit.

