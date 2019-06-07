Deloitte Celebrates 20ᵗʰ Impact Day: Volunteering Across the Country to Achieve Lasting Social Impact for the Greater Good

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks Deloitte's 20th Impact Day, an annual day of service that celebrates the company's year-round commitment to community-powered social impact. During Impact Day, employees and leaders from around the country will volunteer at diverse organizations to help them address and solve their most pressing challenges.

"There is no greater display of Deloitte's commitment to making an impact that matters than when we come together to serve our communities each year on Impact Day," said Joe Ucuzoglu, Deloitte US CEO. "This year we're especially proud to be celebrating our 20th Impact Day, a significant milestone that showcases just how much our people value contributing to the communities in which they live and work."

By bringing together communities of people, clients and nonprofits every year on Impact Day and year-round, Deloitte works to harness the collective power to help achieve lasting social impact for the greater good. Making a difference in the communities in which Deloitte's professionals live and work is an integral part of the organization's DNA. Deloitte supports its communities through traditional and skills-based volunteerism, workplace giving, pro bono services, social impact innovation, nonprofit board service and the Deloitte Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports STEM and other education initiatives to help develop future talent. In addition, with a U.S. focus on its RightStep college readiness and workforce development initiatives, Deloitte is directly contributing to its global WorldClass ambition to positively affect 50 million futures.

This year, to celebrate the 20th Impact Day and to create lasting community impact, Deloitte is hosting 20 "surprises" in various cities around the country. Some of this year's local market "surprises" include:

Atlanta's Joel Chandler Harris Association (The Wren's Nest) will be the recipient of a newly designed storytelling circle with the creation of network QR codes to offer various lessons on soft and hard skills, including conflict resolution, the centerpiece of the African-American folktales compiled by Joel Chandler Harris .

Chicago's La Casa Norte will receive clothing for homeless youth and single-parent families staying at their emergency shelters.

Detroit's Durfee Elementary-Middle School is receiving funding to support the construction of an interactive game room.

New York's Community School for Social Justice and Brooklyn Prep High School will join a Day of Learning at Citi Field that will include a stadium tour, games with Mr. Met and a NY Mets swag bag, followed by tickets to a game that evening.

San Francisco's All Starts Project Inc. will receive a scholarship for a summer internship.

Additional local market surprises will be revealed around the country.

Each year on Impact Day, nearly 25,000 Deloitte professionals come together in 80 cities across the country to volunteer on more than 1,000 projects — contributing 179,000 collective hours of volunteer service.

"Giving back to our communities is central to what we do every day at Deloitte," said Doug Marshall, corporate citizenship managing director at Deloitte. "It has never been more important than now to drive and inspire community-powered social impact, and Impact Day underscores our ongoing commitment to creating real change."

For more information on how Deloitte is working across individual communities, please visit: https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/about-deloitte/articles/impact-day.html.

