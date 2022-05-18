Deloitte Expands its Cloud Observability Practice With Targeted Solutions for Clients

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the expansion of its cloud observability practice, encompassing DevOps principles, AI/ML, cloud complexity management and software engineering. The practice will leverage the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform's extensive observability and advanced AIOps capabilities and is charged with developing targeted solutions for clients, with the goal of accelerating digital transformation for the world's largest organizations.

"Deloitte has cultivated a deep domain knowledge and invested in modern software engineering to enable our clients to accelerate digital transformation with leading cloud observability, AI and automation capabilities. These new observability solutions, powered by the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, will help our clients deliver experiences that will define our world in the years to come," said Ranjit Bawa, principal and U.S. cloud leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

"I am thrilled that Deloitte is leveraging Dynatrace in delivering observability solutions to its clients," said Rick McConnell, CEO at Dynatrace. "Dynatrace delivers precise answers and intelligent automation from the enormous amount of data generated by hybrid and multicloud environments. Deloitte brings expansive industry and domain knowledge, as well as modern delivery frameworks. I look forward to expanding our relationship and driving faster, more successful digital transformations at scale."

Deloitte's team of dedicated DevOps and site reliability engineers are being trained and certified to incorporate the Dynatrace platform into its Innovation Centers and DevOps Cloud Platform. Deloitte will also continue to use Dynatrace for its own internal IT operations, covering the organization's wide range of technologies and processes.

"Deloitte has been successfully using Dynatrace software to enable observability, control and automated insights across cloud providers and technologies in a single platform throughout our complex environment," said Doug Beaudoin, Deloitte US CIO. "We are excited to bring this offering to our clients and extend the same benefits to them."

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace exists to make the world's software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That is why the world's largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP