Deloitte Launches Scholarship Program for HBCU Students to Pursue A Masters of Accounting Degree

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Tax LLP ("Deloitte") recently announced the formation of a multi-year initiative to encourage students at Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCUs) to pursue a master's degree in accounting.

The "Deloitte Tax Scholars" program will grant scholarships of up to $20,000 for up to 10 eligible students each attending HBCUs to cover tuition costs for an accredited master of accounting program. Deloitte Tax Scholars must successfully complete internships, accept full-time employment at Deloitte, and receive mentoring and coaching by Deloitte professionals as they complete their education and after they join the organization.

The Deloitte Tax Scholars program will attract those interested in the constantly- evolving profession and provide students with additional support and direction to launch a steady, meaningful career with Deloitte.

"Recruiting, attracting, and employing qualified individuals from all backgrounds is not only the right thing to do, it's also the smart thing to do," said Steve Kimble, chairman and chief executive officer, Deloitte Tax LLP. "Deloitte's own research shows that diverse teams often are the highest performing teams within organizations and the Deloitte Tax Scholars program will help us continue to offer our clients the strategic guidance and new perspectives they've come to expect."

"Across the organization, Deloitte is focused on hiring and developing our future workforce and ensuring our inclusive culture is reflected in the everyday behaviors demonstrated and experienced by our teams," added Pam Downs, Chief Inclusion Officer, Deloitte Tax LLP. "We are eager to continue these efforts through the Deloitte Tax Scholars program, and I look forward to working closely with the scholarship recipients as they join Deloitte and the broader accounting profession."

The Deloitte Tax Scholars program application process is now open and qualified junior and senior accounting students attending HBCUs are invited to apply. The first Deloitte Tax Scholars will be slected by early March.

