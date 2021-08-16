Deloitte named a leader among application modernization and migration services providers by independent research firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that it has been named a Leader in Forrester's recent report, The Forrester Wave™: Application Modernization And Migration Services, Q3 2021. Deloitte is recognized for partnering with customers for business transformation and its strength in both technical and business acumen, that goes beyond a cookie-cutter approach, as noted by customer references.

Forrester included 14 vendors in the assessment. The report notes that application and migration services customers should look for providers that deliver breadth of capability, a differentiating vision for applications, and ongoing commitment to this market. According to Forrester, the market for application modernization and migration services is witnessing a continued shift toward modernization enabled by cloud-native technologies, with a correspondingly lower emphasis on infrastructure-led lift-and-shift migration. Hyperscale cloud providers have also become central to customers' migration and modernization journeys.

Additional findings in the Forrester report about Deloitte

"Deloitte has pursued application migration and modernization aggressively, with a largely asset-driven approach."





"Customer references noted a true [collaborative relationship with the organization], especially for transformational activities."

Deloitte's Application Modernization & Migration approach of Assess, Migrate and Modernize, takes organizations methodically through business transformation, encompassing automated engineering, retooling and reskilling staff, supporting ongoing operations, and prioritizing future workforce. This is achieved through combining engineering acumen, ecosystem technologies and Deloitte IP, including innoWake™ and ATADATATM.

"At Deloitte, we're helping clients realize their possible through application modernization," says Bjoern Langmack, principal and Global Application Modernization & Migration Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Deloitte's recent nomination as AWS Mainframe Migration Competency Partner for Technology and Consulting is another example demonstrating Deloitte's leader status. Our experience with modernization of mission critical applications and the migration of data to the cloud combined with focus on high quality is highly valued by Deloitte clients."

Deloitte has a long-term view of application modernization and migration and has invested US$2 billion+ globally in cloud and next gen technologies with a key focus on application modernization and migration, software engineering, intelligent solutions, and building technology-centric alliance ecosystems.

"Deloitte's powerful network of collaborators helps clients co-innovate and orchestrate cutting-edge ecosystems," says Amod Bavare, principal and Application Modernization & Migration Go-To-Market Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Merging our deep industry knowledge with technical experience and engineering-centered approach, we are delivering transformational outcomes for Deloitte clients. To us, Forrester's recognition further supports Deloitte's leadership and vision as we help clients with every phase of their application journey."

