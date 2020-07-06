Deloitte Names Asif Dhar Leader of the US Life Sciences and Health Care Industry

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has appointed Asif Dhar, M.D., to lead its life sciences and health care (LSHC) practice in the United States effective immediately. Dhar succeeds Doug Beaudoin, who was recently appointed Deloitte's U.S. chief information officer.

"This is a pivotal moment in history and I am humbled to lead our practice of dedicated professionals as we help our clients address multigenerational health and equity challenges while we respond to the crisis of coronavirus-19," said Dhar, vice chairman, LSHC, Deloitte LLP. "Deloitte's 'Future of Health' vision suggests a radical transformation of the industry — one that is more virtual, organized around the community, compassionate, equitable, predictive and preventative. Amid a pandemic and nationwide fight for racial justice, it is clear to me that we cannot wait for the future to arrive. We have the opportunity to come together to transform health, develop cures and create equity today."

Dhar will lead the practice's overall strategic direction and implement go-to-market strategies for Deloitte's key businesses including audit, consulting, tax and advisory services. The LSHC practice has more than 10,000 practitioners, serving nearly all of the industry's Fortune 500 companies.

"Asif's passion for the industry and his experience delivering the breadth and depth of Deloitte to solve complex business challenges makes him ideally suited for this role," said Seema Pajula, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. industries and insights leader for Deloitte LLP. "With his deep knowledge of both the life sciences and health care industries, I am confident in his ability to lead through today's tumultuous times and bring pragmatic, implementable solutions to our clients."

In well over a decade with Deloitte, Dhar has served LSHC clients as well as government and public services clients. He has also held positions as Deloitte's federal health solutions leader and LSHC's chief health informatics officer. Dhar helped to establish ConvergeHEALTH by Deloitte, which combines next generation platforms, deep industry experience and novel collaboration models to deliver the future of health. He earned his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago and his medical doctorate from the University of Illinois. Dhar resides with his family in Bethesda, Maryland.

