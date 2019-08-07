Deloitte Names Mike DeLone National Sector Leader for Life Sciences

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has appointed Mike DeLone as national sector leader for the life sciences practice in the U.S. effective immediately. DeLone succeeds Greg Reh, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, who will continue to serve as the global life sciences sector leader and global life sciences and health care industry leader.

"The life sciences industry is at a crossroads in every aspect of the business — from R&D to pricing and access to manufacturing processes and evolving personal therapies — going through unprecedented transformation," said DeLone. "Now more than ever life sciences companies should differentiate, and think differently, while also demonstrating a sustained return on capital. I'm excited and humbled to lead an exceptional team of advisory, audit, consulting and tax professionals who are dedicated to helping our clients navigate an ever changing ecosystem by harnessing new digital platforms, capabilities, technologies and strategies."

As national sector leader, DeLone will lead overall strategic direction of the life sciences practice as well as its go-to-market strategies and resources. He will also maintain his role as life sciences consulting leader.

"Mike brings an outstanding client service track record to this new role having worked on behalf of some of our largest life sciences clients," said Doug Beaudoin, vice chairman, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and life sciences and health care national industry leader. "He is an exceptional leader and I'm pleased to see him take on this new role."

With more than 20 years of experience in the life sciences industry, DeLone has led technology and strategy teams at some of Deloitte's largest and most notable pharma and med tech clients, helping them with the definition and implementation of technology and business strategies, related organization and business alignment.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte

Related Links

http://www.deloitte.com/us

