Deloitte recognized as a leader by Gartner in data and analytics services, worldwide

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner, the world's leading information technology and advisory company, recognized Deloitte as a leader, positioned highest for ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision, in its February 2019 report titled, Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide.

"In today's rapidly evolving technology landscape, we need to be prepared to navigate the digital revolution in the age of human and machine collaboration," says David Rudini, Deloitte Global Analytics Lead. "Deloitte is honored to receive this accolade, which we believe, serves as a testament to our ongoing commitment to help clients achieve sustained business outcomes through analytics and AI-fueled transformation."

Gartner defines data and analytics (D&A) services as "a broad term, including the applications, infrastructures, tools and best practices that enable access to—and analysis of—information to improve and optimize decisions and performance. There are hundreds of service providers that specialize specifically in the components of data management, data governance, BI platforms, advanced analytics for a function or process, AI and machine learning (ML), IoT analytics, or analytical applications."

Gartner's Magic Quadrant evaluates 19 of data and analytics service providers. According to the report, Leaders are defined as those who "provide offerings that meet demand in D&A services, as well as demonstrate the vision necessary to sustain their position as requirements for asset-based consulting evolve in the market. Leaders innovate in products, services and pricing, take chances, and typically respond to a wide market audience by supporting broad market requirements in an attempt to help shape the market. This includes delivering business-outcome-focused D&A solutions across all levels of the Gartner Business Analytics Framework."

The report also notes, "The need for enterprises to maximize the benefits of digital business also drives their need to extract business outcomes from their data and analytics (D&A) programs. It has led to an uptick in the number of chief data officers (CDOs) and growing importance for this role (or function) at the C-level."

"It is through Deloitte's approach that leverages a globally aligned storefront of AI-infused offerings, hybrid solutions, managed services, new business incubation, and innovative partnerships and ecosystems that we are able to consistently deliver greater business value and growth," adds Rudini.

As used in this press release, "Deloitte" refers only to the Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited member firms and their affiliates.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide, Jorgen Heizenberg, Twiggy Lo, Ehtisham Zaidi, Shubhangi Vashisth, Gareth Herschel, 12 February 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's more than 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

SOURCE Deloitte

Related Links

http://www.deloitte.com/us

