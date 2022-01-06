Deloitte Trains More Than 1,000 College Students Through its Salesforce Bootcamp, Delivering on Ongoing Commitment to Expanding Talent in Salesforce Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced that to date it has trained over 1,000 college students in its Salesforce Bootcamps through the Deloitte Digital Salesforce Academy (DDSA). The program has hosted more than 30 bootcamps at colleges across the United States to provide students with a foundation in Salesforce technology and an introduction to the world of consulting.

"A few years ago, Deloitte recognized a gap between college students looking for day-one job readiness in business and technology careers and the increasing need for talent with Salesforce smarts, and so we developed a nontraditional learning opportunity through Salesforce Bootcamps, with a goal of making a huge impact by the end of 2021 and beyond," said Harry Datwani, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We have surpassed our initial target — with more than 1,000 students gaining Salesforce aptitude — and have seen many go on to kick off meaningful careers within the Salesforce ecosystem."

DDSA allows college students to explore Salesforce-related careers, prepare for Salesforce certifications, and gain skills and experience for entry-level positions in the field. There are currently two offerings:

Salesforce Bootcamp — A two-part, hands-on Salesforce training where students learn Salesforce fundamentals in a small classroom setting from Deloitte professionals, preparing them for the Salesforce Administrator Certification exam.

— A two-part, hands-on Salesforce training where students learn Salesforce fundamentals in a small classroom setting from Deloitte professionals, preparing them for the Salesforce Administrator Certification exam. Salesforce Career Journey — An introduction to Salesforce Consulting where students can explore career paths in the Salesforce ecosystem while learning first-hand career tips and tricks from professionals. Students can now apply to this virtual program that starts in February 2022 .

"DDSA supports Deloitte in recruiting new consultants around the world with a focus on creating diverse talent pools, thus growing the Salesforce ecosystem and strengthening Deloitte's alliance with Salesforce," said Maximilian Schroeck, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Having hosted programs in more than six countries so far with plans to further expand in 2022, we expect the number of DDSA graduates to grow tenfold globally in the coming years."

By offering this nontraditional learning program, Deloitte Digital's Salesforce Bootcamps have already helped participants launch careers in business and technology, often in the growing Salesforce ecosystem. "Before attending the Salesforce Bootcamp, I knew very little about what a career in consulting would really look like," said Hunter Leonard Link, an analyst at Deloitte Consulting LLP. "After participating, I had a clear understanding of not only core Salesforce knowledge but also of the culture, opportunities, and experiences at Deloitte Consulting. This gave me the confidence to apply and ultimately receive an offer to join Deloitte as an Analyst."

DDSA's Salesforce Bootcamp and Salesforce Career Journey are open to all college and university students based in the U.S. regardless of school, year or major. Click here for more information about DDSA's Salesforce Bootcamps.

