Deloitte US Elects Joseph Ucuzoglu CEO; Janet Foutty Chair of the Board

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon completion of the leadership succession process that Deloitte US undertakes every four years, Joseph Ucuzoglu has been elected chief executive officer and Janet Foutty has been elected chair of the board, effective June 2, 2019. Ucuzoglu and Foutty will succeed current Deloitte US CEO Cathy Engelbert and Chairman Mike Fucci at the conclusion of their four-year terms.

"Joe's distinguished record of serving our clients and driving transformative, technology-driven change positions him to lead our firm as clients, the capital markets, and society at large turn to Deloitte to navigate the opportunities brought on by the fourth industrial revolution," said Fucci. "Janet's extensive leadership experience across multiple dimensions of our businesses, combined with her deep understanding of technology and innovation, the workforce of the future, and her commitment to inclusion have earned her a broad followership internally and externally. I am confident that Joe and Janet possess the right mix of leadership experience, strengths, and skills to lead our firm over the next four years."

Engelbert remarked, "I have enjoyed working closely with Joe and Janet over many years, and I know the strong foundation of the firm driven by our commitment to innovation, delivering services of the highest quality, and our diverse and inclusive culture will continue to thrive under their leadership. It has been my privilege to serve as Deloitte's CEO for the past four years." Fucci added, "I would like to offer my gratitude to Cathy, a recognized leader in the business community who has led Deloitte US during her term to record growth while making significant investments in innovation and supporting our people's professional lives and career journeys with a series of groundbreaking initiatives."

Joe Ucuzoglu

Ucuzoglu currently serves as the Chair and CEO of Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he has overseen all aspects of the transformation of our Audit & Assurance practice over the past four years, delivering profession-leading innovation and quality and preparing Deloitte's talent for a digitally driven future.

"I am truly honored and humbled by this opportunity my partners have given me to lead Deloitte," said Ucuzoglu. "Our multidisciplinary platform positions us uniquely to lead our diverse stakeholders through a period of disruptive change and capitalize on the rapid pace of innovation. It is imperative that, as a business community, we project a positive vision of the many benefits that a technology-driven future will have across our society. We are deeply committed to delivering differentiated value and making a positive impact on our clients, our people and our communities."

Ucuzoglu remains actively engaged in serving several of Deloitte's largest clients across multiple sectors and serves on Deloitte Global's board of directors. He sits on a number of external boards including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and speaks frequently on a broad range of current issues facing the business community such as the evolving regulatory landscape and the role that businesses must play in leading society through the rapid pace of change that the world is experiencing.

Previously, Ucuzoglu served as senior adviser to the chief accountant at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), advising on complex accounting, auditing and public policy matters, and interacting frequently with other governmental agencies and Congress. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California (USC), a certified public accountant, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Janet Foutty

Foutty is currently the Chair and CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP where she oversees a large workforce focused on helping Fortune 500 companies and government agencies translate complex issues into opportunity. She also serves on Deloitte Global's board of directors. Previously, Foutty led Deloitte's federal government practice and the Deloitte Consulting technology practice. She also held leadership roles serving Deloitte clients that span the retail, technology, government, energy and financial services industries. Janet has led continuous learning efforts, recognizing the critical importance of ongoing accessibility to skills development and training, especially in the technology domain, and has been active in building our growing footprint of ecosystem alliances.

Foutty is an author and public speaker about the changing business landscape, the C-suite of tomorrow, inclusion, tech disruption and leadership. She is also a passionate advocate for women in technology and the need for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

Foutty holds a Bachelor of Science from Indiana University and a Master of Business Administration in finance from the university's Kelley School of Business. She currently serves on the boards for Bright Pink, a nonprofit dedicated to women's health, and NYU Stern's Tech MBA program. Janet is also an inductee of the Kelley School of Business Academy of Alumni Fellows.

"Leading the Deloitte board is a privilege and I'm grateful for the confidence our partners have placed in me," said Foutty. "I am committed to ensuring effective, transparent governance while at the same time providing collaborative strategic guidance to Joe and his management team as we strive to further differentiate the value we deliver to the marketplace and fulfill our public interest responsibilities."

