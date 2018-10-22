Deloitte Wins ITR's 'Tax Technology Firm of the Year'

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Tax Review (ITR) has honored Deloitte with a trifecta of awards naming the organization Americas Tax Technology Firm of the Year, Americas Tax Compliance & Reporting Firm of the Year and Americas Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year for its work delivering innovative solutions for multiple client projects in the Americas region.

This is the second consecutive year Deloitte won Americas Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year and the fourth consecutive year it won Americas Tax Compliance & Reporting Firm of the Year. Deloitte also was named 2018 US Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year and North America Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year.

"We are grateful to our clients for the opportunity to serve them with a combination of our deep tax technical expertise and technology solutions," said Steve Kimble, chairman and chief executive officer, Deloitte Tax LLP. "These services, and this recognition, are possible because of our dedicated tax professionals."

Deloitte is innovating toward a technology-driven future and its breadth, depth and scale – combined with its focus on technology innovation – are evident in its win of Americas Tax Technology Firm of the Year.

Over the past year, Deloitte has leveraged the following advancements to create significant opportunities for clients to stay ahead of change, deliver impact that matters and transform disruption into lasting value:

3DIntelligence™ – Digital solutions for data intelligence are critical and meaningful enablers for an effective tax department to provide valuable business outcomes within the enterprise. Deloitte has, through 3DIntelligence, provided a data intelligence and visualization offering that empowers companies to make smarter business decisions. This technology solution helps clients develop data intelligence and analytics programs, enabling companies to focus more time on decision-making, versus data crunching, reducing the chances for errors and risk; and helping elevate the tax function as a strategic part of the enterprise's quest to gain insight-driven advantage and contribution to the profitability equation.Deloitte's 3DIntelligence is aimed at supporting the tax function in its role as strategic advisor to the broader enterprise. It serves as a link between an organization's tax, finance and information technology departments by integrating financial data, ERP systems, robotics and visual analytics technology to solve complex tax data challenges.

Cognitive Recovery and Remediation Solution ("CogTax") – Indirect tax recovery requires analysis of a high volume of complex accounts payable and general ledger data and information. To address this complex, traditionally manual and tedious problem, Deloitte developed CogTax, a cognitive solution, which effectively analyzes data and assists clients with tax overpayment recovery and reduces the potential for future over/underpayments going forward. To analyze data for potential refund opportunities, CogTax combines an enhanced data set with "Smart optical character recognition" to capture key data points from thousands of invoices and applies machine learning to develop artificial intelligence and improve the process of identifying tax classifications.

Deloitte also continues to invest in its Global Compliance and Reporting and Transfer Pricing offerings and is recognized as a market leader in assisting multinationals with practical ways to address their obligations around the world.

The 13th annual Americas Tax Awards were given for innovative, complex and impactful transactions. The awards recognized work that broke new ground in the tax marketplace and was completed between June 2017 and May 2018.

