Deloitte's 10th Annual Accounting and Financial Reporting Update Offers Valuable Interpretive Guidance to Life Sciences Companies

Significant trends that could reshape the life sciences industry are unfolding in 2019, including the shift from treatment to wellness, pricing pressures, digital technology expansion, and increased use of real-world data and other advances in science. At the same time, finance and accounting professionals in the industry face complex issues and must exercise significant judgment in applying accounting rules and related interpretations affecting life sciences companies.

In the 10th anniversary of the publication's launch, Deloitte's Life Sciences accounting and financial reporting update—including interpretive guidance report provides comprehensive guidance on how finance professionals can address these industry issues and trends.

Large pharmaceutical companies, for example, can gain insights on how the new revenue recognition standard has been applied in practice, understand the emerging accounting for R&D funding arrangements and leases, and learn more about the upcoming changes to the PCAOB auditor's report.

Biotech and emerging growth companies, including those in the evolving health tech sector, will appreciate the completely new chapter on initial public offerings and the updated guidance on accounting for collaborative arrangements.

The 2019 Life Sciences accounting and financial reporting update offers in-depth insights on these and other emerging issues that can help life sciences financial professionals better navigate the accounting and reporting challenges they face.