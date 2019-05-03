Delphi Behavioral Health Group Announces Historic Partnership with Howard County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Behavioral Health Group, a leading nationwide provider of addiction and detox treatment programs, announced today that it has joined forces with Howard County, Maryland in the state's first-ever public-private partnership between a local jurisdiction and a private treatment provider.

County Executive Calvin Ball has requested that the County commit $3 million to support this momentous partnership between the local jurisdiction and Delphi Behavioral Health Group. Working together, Delphi and Howard County will pilot a full residential treatment center that will serve women and men of all income levels to help them on the path to full recovery.

"With the help of Delphi Behavioral Health Group, this facility will be able to serve as the anchor of our community, maximizing the effectiveness of all our other efforts to support residents currently struggling with substance abuse, including prevention, outpatient treatment, and recovery," said Howard County Executive, Calvin Ball. "Likewise, we will also continue to alleviate pressure on our emergency rooms by ensuring that all individuals suffering from substance misuse are immediately referred to the appropriate provider."

"We are honored to partner with Howard County to create another first-of-its-kind in the state of Maryland, after the opening of Maryland House Detox just last year," noted David Stup, Director of Corporate Business Development at Delphi Behavioral Health Group. "This public-private partnership is truly ground-breaking and we hope it will serve as a model for other states nationwide; to signify what can be accomplished when government and private organizations come together to address the needs of its communities."

"As the entire country remains in a state of emergency due to the opioid epidemic, we are hopeful of the impact we will have on the residents of Howard County who are currently affected by the crippling disease of addiction," said Dominic Sirianni, CEO at Delphi Behavioral Health Group. "Delphi's mission is to guide individuals, families, and communities through comprehensive quality addiction and mental health treatment, and that is exactly what we plan to do for Howard County. Our goal is to show the country that attainable solutions are possible when communities come together towards a common goal."

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Delphi Behavioral Health Group, a newly appointed member of the National Academy of Medicine in Countering the Opioid Epidemic, is a family of treatment centers offering patients a variety of individualized programs to begin the process of recovery from addiction. Each treatment center is equipped with a team of highly trained addiction professionals and follows the company's philosophy on addiction care, which includes a high clinician-to-patient ratio, intimate settings and comprehensive, tailored treatment solutions, including cognitive and behavioral therapies, aftercare services and relapse prevention. For more information, please visit www.delphihealthgroup.com.

For more information on this project and how your organization might collaborate with Delphi Behavioral Health Group, please contact Carol Boyer, National Director of Community and Government Partnerships: cboyer@delphihealthgroup.com; (443) 591-2070.

About Delphi Behavioral Health Group

Delphi Behavioral Health Group was created in 2016 with the goal of creating long-term recovery from addiction for individuals suffering from substance abuse and chemical dependence. Addiction and medical professionals use proven methods to heal individuals with the disease of addiction through a variety of detox and residential options designed to address the core issues behind the disease. With over 350 inpatient beds available currently, we are able to extend our services across the country, offering much-needed programs and services to those suffering and seeking help with their addictions. For more information visit www.delphihealthgroup.com.

