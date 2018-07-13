Delphi Technologies and Valeo Join the Auto-ISAC

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) welcomes new members Delphi Technologies and Valeo.

The inclusion of these two companies exemplifies the Auto-ISAC's continued efforts to promote collaboration between suppliers, commercial vehicle companies and automobile manufacturers around vehicle cybersecurity. The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in August 2015 to establish a global information sharing community to promote vehicle cybersecurity.

"Delphi Technologies and Valeo play critical roles in the design and engineering of secure connected vehicles, and we are pleased to have them join us to drive the industry's proactive work to incorporate strong security measures into every phase of the vehicle lifecycle," said Jeff Massimilla of General Motors, who serves as the Auto-ISAC's Chairman.

The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.

Jeff Stewart of AT&T and chairman of the organization's Affiliate Advisory Board, which represents non‑OEM members said, "We all play a key role in the cybersecurity of connected vehicles. Sharing and analyzing cyber risk information benefits everyone and it is important that Delphi Technologies and Valeo contribute to our intelligence gathering actions."

A key action by the Auto-ISAC is the publishing of the Automotive Cybersecurity Best Practices Executive Summary which provides informational guides that cover organizational and technical aspects of vehicle cybersecurity. Currently, two of the guides are available to the public: incident response, governance and collaboration and engagement with appropriate third parties. Six additional guides being written include: risk management, security by design, threat detection and protection, and training and awareness.

The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets and carriers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.

Delphi Technologies is a technology company focused on providing electric vehicle and internal combustion engine propulsion solutions, in addition to solving emissions and fuel economy challenges for the world's leading automotive OEM's. Delphi also provides leading aftermarket service solutions for the replacement market. With Headquarters in London, U.K., Delphi Technologies operates technical centers, manufacturing sites, and customer support services in 24 countries.

Valeo is an automotive supplier, partner to all automakers worldwide. As a technology company, Valeo offers innovative products and systems that contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and to the development of intuitive driving. In 2017, the Group generated sales of 18.5 billion euros and invested 12% of its original equipment sales in Research and Development. As of September 30, 2018, Valeo had 186 plants, 20 research centers, 36 development centers and 15 distribution platforms, and employed 115,000 people in 33 countries worldwide. Valeo is listed on the Paris stock exchange and is a member of the CAC 40 index. For more information visit www.valeo.com.

