Delphon Appoints Joseph Montano as President

Joe has spent more than 25 years in the electronics and electronic materials technology segments. He has an extensive technical and commercial background, with experience spanning from the R&D bench to executive management. Most recently Joe served as Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Intermolecular where he was instrumental in returning the company to profitability and orchestrating its acquisition by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in 2019. Prior to working for Intermolecular, Joe was the Global Business Director for MacDermid Enthone's Advanced Electronics division. Joe holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Northeastern University in Boston.

"I am very excited to have Joe join us. As Delphon continues to grow and expand into new markets, I am confident that Joe's extensive experience in semiconductor materials and business development will be an asset to our leadership team," says Jeanne Beacham, Delphon CEO.

Delphon provides innovative polymer and adhesive solutions to the semiconductor, photonics, medical and aerospace industries. Through its Gel-Pak®, UltraTape®, and TouchMark divisions, the company has developed breakthrough products that provide solutions for manufacturing processes in a wide range of markets. Customers from around the globe know that they can trust these products even in the most critical environments.

