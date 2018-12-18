DelSiTech and Innovare Sign Licensing Agreement for the Development of a Long Acting HIV Therapy

TURKU, Finland, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

DelSiTech Ltd, a Finnish drug delivery technology and drug development company and Innovare R&D, a leading Mexican pharmaceutical company, have signed a world-wide, exclusive licence agreement for the use of DelSiTech's Silica Matrix drug delivery platform in the development and commercialisation of a long acting HIV therapy.

Under the terms of the agreement, Innovare will use DelSiTech's technology on its peptide membrane fusion inhibitor, targeting the envelope protein of human immunodeficiency virus-1 (HIV-1). DelSiTech is entitled to receive an upfront payment, milestone payments and royalties on development, commercialization and sales of the Silica Matrix formulated T1144 drug product. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

"This agreement with Innovare follows an already successful and long-lasting collaboration on this peptide", said Dr. Lasse Leino, CEO of DelSiTech. "Using DelSiTech's platform, we have developed a long acting and controlled release form of Innovare's peptide drug showing excellent in vitro and in vivo release control with high payloads that have not been accomplished using competing technologies. We are very excited about the next stage of development of this product."

The difficulties faced in the past to formulate this peptide, using other technologies even for shorter release times than the one achieved, proves the robustness of DelSiTech's Technology which can be applied to any type of molecule. We are very excited by this collaboration and to play a key role in development of new long acting drugs to improve patients' outcomes in HIV" said Mr. Gerardo Cardenas Vogel, General Director, CEO of Innovare .

About DelSiTech Ltd

DelSiTech Ltd. located in Turku, Finland, is the leading technology specialist in biodegradable silica-based controlled release of small molecule drugs, biopharmaceuticals and viral vectors. It develops and commercializes its proprietary, drug delivery technology in collaboration with a number of pharma and biotech companies to turn their ideas into novel drug products. In addition, the Company is developing its own pipeline of supergeneric/505(b)(2) products to address significant unmet medical and commercial needs. Its lead product, a long acting antiviral product for hepatitis B, will enter the clinic in 2019. For more information, see www.delsitech.com

DelSiTechTMSilica Matrix

This is an advanced delivery technology for parenteral and local administration of injectable and implant dosage forms as well as eye drops. The proprietary technology is based on silica (SiO 2 ) matrix into which the molecule or therapeutic agent of interest is embedded using a process called sol-gel. The resulting Matrix is non-porous, biocompatible and it can be designed to biodegrade by matrix dissolution at the desired rate to ensure a tightly controlled release of the active substance over periods of days up to many months or a year. One important feature of DelSiTech's technology is that it can be applied to all types of molecules including therapeutic peptides of various lengths.

About Innovare R. & D., S.A. DE C.V.

Innovare R&D, located in Mexico City, Mexico, englobes a group of pharmaceutical companies that develop and commercialize drugs in the areas of haematology, immunology, infectious disease, CNS, as well as urology. Innovare R&D has built a unique partnering model with biopharmaceutical companies by implementing a strategy to prove the applicability of their platform. For such, we work in close collaboration with partners throughout the United States and Europe implementing feasibility studies in order to enable the further clinical development of each product. www.innovare-rd.com.mx

SOURCE DelSiTech