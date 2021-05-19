Delta 10 THC - The Hemp Saga Grows

Derived from hemp, certified labs have been able to obtain Delta 10 THC from the CBD rich plant. There are over 100 different cannabinoids found in the hemp plant and this is the latest to hit stores. CBD, CBG, Delta 9, and Delta 8 are the most common cannabinoids derived from hemp and marijuana. These cannabinoids found in your local store or online are only legal on a federal level if they are derived from hemp. Hemp and its derivatives are federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill Act, whereas marijuana is governed on a state-by-state basis and still not legal federally. As more research unveils additional compounds derived from hemp and their benefits, online retailers like Boston Hempire , as well as brick-and-mortar shops, are stocking their shelves.

Wondering what to expect from Delta 10? Delta 10 is reportedly almost double Delta 8 in terms of psychotropic potency, but concentrations of delta 10 are typically about half that of Delta 8, when in distillate form. One "serving" will have about the same level of intensity because of this dilution. Delta 8 concentrate has about 85-95% of Delta 8, whereas Delta 10 tests show 40-50% potency. The effects reported in customer reviews are similar to a Sativa strain with uplifting feelings and focus. The research and reviews are still limited due to how new the products are, but Delta 10 presumably interacts with the endocannabinoid system, like other cannabinoids, and can produce an energetic, creative, and euphoric feeling without the paranoia you typically see in marijuana strains.

How can you try Delta 10? Currently, Boston Hempire carries distillate and coated CBD flower options. The selections are ever-growing, and Boston Hempire is expecting edibles available later this summer. "This is going to be the item we see blow up this year," says COO, John Lamparelli. "We are just starting to scratch the surface with this stuff and every D10 product flies out the door."

As we gain more knowledge about the hemp plant, more possibilities will become available. Delta 8 THC, Delta 10 THC, CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN… and more to come. You can stay informed here.

SOURCE Boston Hempire

Related Links

https://www.bostonhempire.com

