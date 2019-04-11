Delta Achieves ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence Award for the Second Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global provider of power and thermal management solutions, was awarded the 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year in recognition of the company's commitment to delivering the most energy efficient bathroom ventilation fans. This is the fourth consecutive year the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized Delta and the second consecutive year the company has achieved the elite "Sustained Excellence" designation, awarded only to companies which have consistently earned the Partner of the Year award for several years. With this award, the EPA has recognized Delta's track record in developing the high-efficiency Delta Breez bathroom ventilation fans, which include 56 ENERGY STAR®-certified models.

"We are proud of our longstanding partnership with ENERGY STAR, and this year's award is a symbolic milestone for Delta as we mark a full 10 years of Delta Breez innovation," said M.S. Huang, president of Delta Electronics (Americas). "The ENERGY STAR program is critical, allowing consumers and companies to take control of their environmental impact while also recognizing organizations that stand on the frontlines of energy conservation. A decade after we unveiled the first high efficiency Breez fan, our resolve to engineer products for a cleaner and more sustainable world has never been stronger."

"I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners," said Bill Wehrum, EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. "Their innovation and leadership enhance America's economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment."

Designed with Delta's DC brushless motor technology, Breez ventilation fans offer one of the highest efficiency ratings on the market, as well as performance, durability and style. Every fan operates at near silence, packing a plethora of features that range from dual speeds and dimmable LED lighting to humidity sensors, Bluetooth® connectivity and adjustable color temperatures to match bathroom decor.

Delta has long endorsed ENERGY STAR, evidenced by the fact that more than 90 percent of the company's exhaust fan portfolio meet ENERGY STAR standards. Delta offers 56 ENERGY STAR-certified models and introduced eight new ENERGY STAR-qualified fans in 2019.

To further its mission of creating a better tomorrow through energy-efficient and innovative solutions, Delta actively participates in several prominent organizations. Among them is the Home Ventilation Institute (HVI), which aims to improve indoor air quality and healthy living through the advancement and promotion of ventilation practices, codes and standards.

Delta was hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy at an official ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 11, 2019.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations -- including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500® -- rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

About Delta Breez

Delta Breez is a line of residential ventilation fans with advanced engineering. Using Delta's own brushless DC motor technology, Delta Breez fans are durable, energy efficient and incredibly quiet. Quality and sustainability are core values of Delta, which is why Breez fans have earned the ENERGY STAR® mark. In fact, many Breez models have been distinguished as ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient 2019. With noise levels as low as <0.3 sones and energy savings up to 74 percent compared to traditional fans, Delta Breez is built with a commitment to excellence.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 8 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

