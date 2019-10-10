Delta Air Lines Announces September Quarter Profit

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) today reported financial results for the September quarter 2019 and provided its outlook for the December quarter 2019. Highlights of the September quarter 2019 results, including both GAAP and adjusted metrics, start on page four and are incorporated here.

September Quarter Financial Highlights

Adjusted pre-tax income increased $361 million , or 22 percent versus prior year.

, or 22 percent versus prior year. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.32 , a 29 percent increase year over year; Earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share reflect 6.5 percent top-line growth, 2.5 points of operating margin expansion and $1.4 billion of free cash flow.

, a 29 percent increase year over year; Earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share reflect 6.5 percent top-line growth, 2.5 points of operating margin expansion and of free cash flow. Total adjusted revenue, which excludes refinery sales, grew 6.5 percent to $12.6 billion ; Total revenue and adjusted total revenue are a new quarterly record, as the company served a record 55.2 million passengers in the quarter.

; Total revenue and adjusted total revenue are a new quarterly record, as the company served a record 55.2 million passengers in the quarter. Total unit revenue, adjusted, increased 2.5 percent; Total unit revenue and total unit revenue adjusted increases were driven by healthy leisure and corporate demand and an approximate one point benefit from the amended American Express agreement.

Consolidated operating cost per available seat mile ("CASM") decreased 2.1 percent compared to the September 2018 quarter, primarily due to lower fuel costs and higher capacity. Non-fuel unit cost (CASM-Ex) increased 2.4 percent compared to the prior year period, driven by employee costs, record passenger volumes and weather.

quarter, primarily due to lower fuel costs and higher capacity. Non-fuel unit cost (CASM-Ex) increased 2.4 percent compared to the prior year period, driven by employee costs, record passenger volumes and weather. Returned $468 million to shareholders, comprised of $208 million of share repurchases and $260 million in dividends.

to shareholders, comprised of of share repurchases and in dividends. Generated $7.5 billion of operating cash flow and $4.0 billion of free cash flow on a year-to-date basis, after investing $3.5 billion into the business, primarily for aircraft purchases and modifications.

"Our powerful brand and competitive strengths drove another quarter of great results for our people, customers and owners. Our people bring our brand to life on every flight and I'm pleased to recognize their outstanding efforts with over $1 billion in profit sharing accrued so far this year," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer. "Demand for the Delta product remains healthy, positioning the company for a strong close to 2019 with expectations for more than 20% earnings growth, over $4 billion in free cash flow and a 5th year of pre-tax earnings over $5 billion."

December Quarter 2019 Outlook

For the December quarter, Delta expects to deliver solid top-line growth and operating margin expansion. Year-over-year pre-tax margin is impacted by the one-time $91 million gain from the sale of the DAL Global Services business in the December 2018 quarter.



4Q19 Forecast Earnings per share $1.20 - $1.50 Pre-tax margin 9.5% - 11.5% Fuel price, including taxes and refinery impact $2.00 - $2.20 TRASM, adjusted (year-over-year) Up 0% - 2% CASM - Ex (year-over-year) Up 4% - 5% System Capacity (year-over-year) Up ~4.5%

See Note A for information about reconciliation of projected non-GAAP financial measures

Total adjusted revenue and TRASM, adjusted above exclude refinery sales and DAL Global

Services (due to the sale of DGS in December 2018)

Revenue Environment

Delta's adjusted operating revenue of $12.6 billion for the September quarter improved 6.5 percent, $771 million higher than prior year quarter. This revenue result marks a quarterly record for the company, driven by improvements across Delta's business, including a nine percent increase in premium product ticket revenue and strong percentage increases in loyalty and third-party maintenance revenue. Cargo revenue during the quarter declined 17 percent driven by lower volumes and yield. Other revenue increased by $30 million as growth in loyalty and third-party maintenance was offset by $102 million lower third-party refinery sales. Premium products and non-ticket sources now comprise 52 percent of Delta's total revenue.

Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region:

Domestic revenues grew 7.8% in the quarter on 3.2% higher passenger unit revenue (PRASM) and 4.5% higher capacity. Domestic premium product revenue grew 11% and corporate revenue grew 8%, consistent with growth in the first half of the year.

Atlantic revenues grew 3.2% in the quarter on 4.9% higher capacity and a 1.6% decline in PRASM, driven almost entirely by foreign exchange rates. Premium cabin performance continues to outpace main cabin, where non-U.S. point of sale demand has been impacted by uncertain economic outlook in the region.

Latin revenues grew 1.2% on a 3.6% increase in unit revenue and 2.3% lower capacity. This revenue improvement was driven by continued double-digit unit revenue growth in Brazil and Mexican beach markets offsetting demand pressure from Hurricane Dorian.

and Mexican beach markets offsetting demand pressure from Hurricane Dorian. Pacific revenues declined 4.6% in the quarter on 3.3% higher capacity and a 7.6% decline in unit revenues. Unit revenue performance was pressured by weaker macroeconomics, trade uncertainty and a nearly one point currency headwind.

"With our outstanding operations and unmatched service, more customers are choosing to fly Delta every day. Increased customer satisfaction is driving solid top-line performance -- September quarter revenues grew to a record $12.6 billion and we expect December quarter revenues to grow more than five percent versus prior year," said Glen Hauenstein, Delta's president. "Strong demand and our customer-focused commercial initiatives are putting us on track to achieve a $3 billion increase in revenues this year, a pace of growth well in excess of GDP."

Cost Performance

Total adjusted operating expense for the September quarter increased $345 million versus the prior year quarter, with 35% due to higher profit sharing expense. CASM-Ex was up 2.4 percent for the September quarter compared to the prior year quarter. This performance was driven by employee costs, record passenger volumes and the compounding effect of weather on the operation.

Adjusted fuel expense decreased $249 million, down ten percent relative to September quarter 2018. Delta's adjusted fuel price per gallon for the September quarter was $1.96, which includes a $49 million benefit from the refinery.

Adjusted non-operating expense for the quarter was $65 million higher versus the prior year quarter, driven primarily by pension headwind.

"We are making important investments in our people and facilities to drive sustainable growth in our business. Unit cost performance in 2019 of approximately two percent is consistent with our long-term target," said Paul Jacobson, Delta's chief financial officer.

Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns

Delta generated $2.2 billion of operating cash flow and $1.4 billion of free cash flow during the quarter after the investment of $814 million into the business primarily for aircraft purchases and improvements, and $150 million to support our strategic alliance with LATAM. Year to date, the company has generated $7.5 billion of operating cash flow and $4.0 billion of free cash flow.

For the September quarter, Delta returned $468 million to shareholders, comprised of $208 million of share repurchases and $260 million in dividends.

The Board of Directors has declared Delta's 26th consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend of $0.4025 per share will be payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 24, 2019, to be paid on November 14, 2019.

"With $7.5 billion in operating cash flow year-to-date, our strong cash generation sets Delta apart in the industry, and allows us to maintain consistent reinvestment in our business, an investment grade balance sheet and substantial cash returns to shareholders," added Paul Jacobson, Delta's chief financial officer.

LATAM Airlines Strategic Partnership

On September 26, 2019, Delta announced plans to enter into a strategic partnership with LATAM Airlines. Subject to customary conditions including regulatory approval, the company will invest $1.9 billion for up to 20 percent of the common shares of LATAM through a public tender offer at $16 per share, to be funded with newly issued debt and available cash. In addition, Delta will invest $350 million to support the establishment of the strategic partnership, $150 million of which was paid in the September quarter. Delta will also acquire four A350 aircraft from LATAM, and has agreed to assume LATAM's commitment to purchase 10 additional A350 aircraft.

Delta expects that the transaction will be accretive to earnings per share over the next two years and that the transaction will not impact the company's existing financial commitments to shareholders, including free cash flow and shareholder returns.

Strategic Highlights

In the September quarter, Delta achieved a number of milestones across its five key strategic pillars.

Culture and People

Rewarded Delta people through an additional $517 million in profit sharing accrual and paid $12 million in Shared Rewards, recognizing the performance of Delta's more than 80,000 employees through a busy summer.

in profit sharing accrual and paid in Shared Rewards, recognizing the performance of Delta's more than 80,000 employees through a busy summer. Certified as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year, with 92% of respondents proud to work at Delta and 90% wanting to work at Delta for a long time, emphasizing the importance of culture as a competitive advantage.

Announced a 4% base pay increase for eligible ground and flight attendant employees, rewarding the best people in the business for industry-leading performance.

Operational Reliability

Delivered 202 days of zero mainline cancellations and 115 days of zero system cancellations through the first nine months of the year, an improvement of 12% and 19% respectively versus 2018 (based on Delta internal reporting for flights scheduled systemwide).

Reached record completion factor through the September quarter on a system and mainline basis, with mainline completion factor of 99.79%.

Carried an all-time record 55.2 million customers in the September quarter, 6% more than prior year.

Network and Partnerships

Announced plans for a strategic alliance with LATAM Airlines, combining the strengths of the leading airlines in North and South America that together will be the strongest competitor in five of the top six Latin American markets from the U.S. and serve 435 destinations worldwide.

that together will be the strongest competitor in five of the top six Latin American markets from the U.S. and serve 435 destinations worldwide. Increased equity investment in Hanjin-KAL, the largest shareholder of Korean Air, to 10% demonstrating the airline's commitment to the success of its joint venture with Korean Air, which provides customers with seamless access to a robust trans-Pacific network.

Announced expanded trans-Atlantic service in 2020, including Boston to Rome , London - Gatwick and Manchester , broadening travel choices for customers across the Atlantic and offering the Delta One experience to customers on trans-Atlantic flights over six and a half hours in 2020.

to , - and , broadening travel choices for customers across the Atlantic and offering the Delta One experience to customers on trans-Atlantic flights over six and a half hours in 2020. Relocated to the new Satellite Terminal at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, creating a more seamless and convenient experience for customers, flying over 1,350 codeshare domestic flights per week to more than 40 cities across China.

Customer Experience and Loyalty

Debuted a refreshed portfolio of Delta SkyMiles American Express Cards, rewarding our customers in new and innovative ways to elevate the travel experience, with a variety of benefits ranging from double miles on restaurants worldwide, to Delta Sky Club access and one-time guest passes, to earning Medallion status faster.

Released the latest version of the Fly Delta app, providing customers with an improved travel experience through integrated security wait times in select markets, the option to pre-select meals in Delta One and domestic First Class, seat maps for all Delta and Delta Connection aircraft, and the auto-check-in feature on certain international routes.

Extended business traveler benefits for customers flying Virgin Atlantic and Aeromexico through Corporate Priority benefits, allowing better seat choice, priority boarding and priority service recovery, further removing seams in the travel experience.

Investment Grade Balance Sheet

Reported a 1.7x adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio in line with our long-term leverage ratio target of 1.5x to 2.5x adjusted debt to EBITDAR, which is expected to allow Delta to maintain investment grade ratings through a business cycle.

September Quarter Results

Adjusted results primarily exclude the impact of unrealized gains/losses on investments.



GAAP $

Change %

Change ($ in millions except per share and unit costs) 3Q19 3Q18 Pre-tax income 1,947

1,688

259

15.3 % Net income 1,495

1,322

173

13.1 % Diluted earnings per share 2.31

1.92

0.39

20.3 % Operating revenue 12,560

11,953

607

5.1 % Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) 16.58

16.40

0.18

1.1 % Operating margin 16.5 % 13.8 % 2.7

19.6 % Operating cash flow 2,245

1,500

745

49.7 % Consolidated unit cost (CASM) 13.85

14.14

(0.29)

(2.1) % Operating expense 10,489

10,308

181

1.8 % Fuel expense 2,239

2,498

(259)

(10.4) % Average fuel price per gallon 1.94

2.21

(0.27)

(12.2) % Non-operating expense (income) 124

(43)

167

NM





Adjusted $

Change %

Change ($ in millions except per share and unit costs) 3Q19 3Q18 Pre-tax income 1,967

1,606

361

22.5 % Net income 1,506

1,239

267

21.5 % Diluted earnings per share 2.32

1.80

0.52

29.1 % Operating revenue 12,554

11,783

771

6.5 % Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM, adjusted) 16.57

16.17

0.41

2.5 % Operating margin 16.3 % 13.7 % 2.5

18.2 % Free cash flow 1,430

655

775

NM

Consolidated unit cost (CASM-Ex) 9.84

9.61

0.23

2.4 % Operating expense 10,508

10,163

345

3.4 % Fuel expense 2,264

2,514

(249)

(9.9) % Average fuel price per gallon 1.96

2.22

(0.25)

(11.5) % Non-operating expense 79

14

65

NM



DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,



(in millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 $ Change % Change

2019 2018 $ Change % Change Operating Revenue:

















Passenger $ 11,410

$ 10,796

$ 614

6 %

$ 32,032

$ 30,107

$ 1,925

6 % Cargo 189

226

(37)

(17) %

567

651

(84)

(13) % Other 961

931

30

3 %

2,969

2,938

31

1 % Total operating revenue 12,560

11,953

607

5 %

35,568

33,696

1,872

6 %



















Operating Expense:

















Salaries and related costs 2,884

2,753

131

5 %

8,275

8,004

271

3 % Aircraft fuel and related taxes 2,239

2,498

(259)

(10) %

6,508

6,693

(185)

(3) % Regional carriers expense, excluding fuel 900

885

15

2 %

2,698

2,586

112

4 % Contracted services 685

562

123

22 %

1,974

1,646

328

20 % Depreciation and amortization 631

573

58

10 %

1,960

1,759

201

11 % Passenger commissions and other selling expenses 539

535

4

1 %

1,505

1,473

32

2 % Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs 424

371

53

14 %

1,334

1,233

101

8 % Landing fees and other rents 460

439

21

5 %

1,321

1,254

67

5 % Profit sharing 517

399

118

30 %

1,256

991

265

27 % Ancillary businesses and refinery 279

410

(131)

(32) %

945

1,396

(451)

(32) % Passenger service 345

329

16

5 %

938

892

46

5 % Aircraft rent 110

99

11

11 %

318

291

27

9 % Other 476

455

21

5 %

1,317

1,305

12

1 % Total operating expense 10,489

10,308

181

2 %

30,349

29,523

826

3 %



















Operating Income 2,071

1,645

426

26 %

5,219

4,173

1,046

25 %



















Non-Operating Expense:

















Interest expense, net (70)

(73)

3

(4) %

(228)

(244)

16

(7) % Unrealized gain/(loss) on investments, net (35)

50

(85)

NM



(17)

(171)

154

(90) % Miscellaneous, net (19)

66

(85)

NM



(174)

48

(222)

NM

Total non-operating (expense)/income, net (124)

43

(167)

NM



(419)

(367)

(52)

14 %



















Income Before Income Taxes 1,947

1,688

259

15 %

4,800

3,806

994

26 %



















Income Tax Provision (452)

(366)

(86)

23 %

(1,131)

(890)

(241)

27 %



















Net Income $ 1,495

$ 1,322

$ 173

13 %

$ 3,669

$ 2,916

$ 753

26 %



















Basic Earnings Per Share $ 2.32

$ 1.93







$ 5.61

$ 4.20





Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.31

$ 1.92







$ 5.59

$ 4.18

























Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 646

686







654

695





Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 648

688







656

697

























Note: The prior periods presented here have been recast to reflect adoption of certain new accounting standards.

DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Passenger Revenue (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,



(in millions) 2019 2018 $ Change % Change

2019 2018 $ Change % Change Ticket- Main cabin $ 6,021

$ 5,873

$ 148

3 %

$ 16,680

$ 16,139

$ 541

3 % Ticket- Business cabin and premium products 4,008

3,680

328

9 %

11,306

10,375

931

9 % Loyalty travel awards 732

678

54

8 %

2,174

1,976

198

10 % Travel-related services 649

565

84

15 %

1,872

1,617

255

16 % Total passenger revenue $ 11,410

$ 10,796

$ 614

6 %

$ 32,032

$ 30,107

$ 1,925

6 %



























































DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Other Revenue (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,



(in millions) 2019 2018 $ Change % Change

2019 2018 $ Change % Change Loyalty program $ 485

$ 369

$ 116

31 %

$ 1,443

$ 1,075

$ 368

34 % Ancillary businesses and refinery 291

433

(142)

(33) %

990

1,475

(485)

(33) % Miscellaneous 185

129

56

43 %

536

388

148

38 % Total other revenue $ 961

$ 931

$ 30

3 %

$ 2,969

$ 2,938

$ 31

1 %





















DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Total Revenue (Unaudited)























Increase (Decrease)







3Q19 versus 3Q18 Revenue

3Q19 ($M)

Change

YoY Unit

Revenue Yield Capacity Domestic $ 7,971

7.8% 3.2% 0.7% 4.5% Atlantic

2,060

3.2% (1.6)% (2.0)% 4.9% Latin America

683

1.2% 3.6% 3.2% (2.3)% Pacific

696

(4.6)% (7.6)% (7.2)% 3.3% Total Passenger $ 11,410

5.7% 1.7% 0.1% 3.9% Cargo Revenue

189

(16.5)%





Other Revenue

961

3.2%





Total Revenue $ 12,560

5.1% 1.1%



Third Party Refinery Sales

(6)









Total Revenue, adjusted $ 12,554

6.5% 2.5%





















DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Statistical Summary (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,





2019 2018 Change

2019 2018 Change Revenue passenger miles (millions) 66,862

63,320

5.6 %

181,652

172,002

5.6 % Available seat miles (millions) 75,742

72,875

3.9 %

209,911

200,842

4.5 % Passenger mile yield (cents) 17.07

17.05

0.1 %

17.63

17.50

0.7 % Passenger revenue per available seat mile (cents) 15.06

14.81

1.7 %

15.26

14.99

1.8 % Total revenue per available seat mile (cents) 16.58

16.40

1.1 %

16.94

16.78

1.0 % TRASM, adjusted - see Note A (cents) 16.57

16.17

2.5 %

16.90

16.42

2.9 % Operating cost per available seat mile (cents) 13.85

14.14

(2.1) %

14.46

14.70

(1.6) % CASM-Ex - see Note A (cents) 9.84

9.61

2.4 %

10.31

10.18

1.3 % Passenger load factor 88.3 % 86.9 % 1.4 pts

86.5 % 85.6 % 0.9 pts Fuel gallons consumed (millions) 1,154

1,135

1.8 %

3,215

3,137

2.5 % Average price per fuel gallon $ 1.94

$ 2.21

(12.2) %

$ 2.03

$ 2.13

(4.7) % Average price per fuel gallon, adjusted - see Note A $ 1.96

$ 2.22

(11.5) %

$ 2.03

$ 2.14

(5.3) % Number of aircraft in fleet, end of period 1,066

1,026

40





































Note: The prior periods presented here have been recast to reflect adoption of certain new accounting standards. Except for number of aircraft in fleet, consolidated data presented includes operations under Delta's contract carrier arrangements.

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended



September 30,

(in millions) 2019 2018

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:





Net income $ 1,495

$ 1,322



Depreciation and amortization 631

573



Deferred income taxes 460

354



Pension, postretirement and postemployment payments greater than expense 2

(64)



Changes in air traffic liability (854)

(825)



Changes in profit sharing 517

399



Other, net (6)

(259)



Net cash provided by operating activities 2,245

1,500











Cash Flows From Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions:





Flight equipment, including advance payments (549)

(570)



Ground property and equipment, including technology (396)

(392)



Purchase of equity investments (81)

—



Other, net (99)

59



Net cash used in investing activities (1,125)

(903)











Cash Flows From Financing Activities:





Payments on long-term debt and finance lease obligations (355)

(648)



Repurchases of common stock (208)

(325)



Cash dividends (260)

(241)



Fuel card obligation, net (628)

5



Net cash used in financing activities (1,451)

(1,209)











Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Equivalents (331)

(612)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,029

3,260



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,698

$ 2,648











The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets to the total of the same such amounts shown above:











Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,899

$ 1,380



Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other 46

54



Other assets:





Cash restricted for airport construction 753

1,214



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 2,698

$ 2,648











Note: The prior periods presented here have been recast to reflect adoption of certain new accounting standards.

