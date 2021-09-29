Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of September Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its September quarter 2021 financial results at 10 a.m. ET, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

About Delta Air Lines

In a world that thrives on connection, no one better connects the world than Delta Air Lines. Powered by its people around the world, Delta is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Delta was named by J.D. Power & Associates as the No. 1 airline in its 2021 North American Satisfaction Study, a recognition of its decade-long airline industry leadership in operational excellence and award-winning customer service.

Delta is a values-driven company with a mission of connecting the people and cultures of the globe, striving to foster understanding across a diverse world. Delta is the first airline to commit to becoming carbon neutral on a global basis by focusing on carbon reductions and removals, stakeholder engagement and coalition building. Delta's long-term vision is zero-impact aviation: air travel that does not damage the environment directly or indirectly via greenhouse gas emissions, noise, waste generation or other environmental impacts. Its people are committed to these values while leading the way in ensuring safe, reliable and comfortable travel.

SOURCE Delta Air Lines

