Delta Air Lines named 2nd Best Airline in the World according to eDreams

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines has been named the second best airline in the world according to eDreams - one of Europe's largest online travel agency brands - in its most recent 'Best Airlines in the World' Report. The survey has been updated this year to reflect the unique and complicated year faced by travellers and airlines alike, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top 3 airlines

Qatar Airways took top spot in the world rankings, proving to be consistently excellent across the board, scoring top marks for airline refunds and ticket flexibility in particular. Delta Air Lines came in second with unwavering commitment to passenger safety and customer refunds. In third place was Japan's largest airline, All Nippon Airways, ranking highly for customer satisfaction, refunds and the implementation of new safety measures. A second US airline, United, just made it into the top ten, in 10th place.

Best for refunds

In the top 10 rankings, British Airways, Qatar Airways and Delta Air Lines scored highest as best airlines for refunds.

Best for Reliability: Ticket flexibility and flight cancellations

Airline cancellations during the first COVID-19 lockdown were inevitable - a crucial step in reducing the spread of the virus. Qatar Airways cancelled the fewest scheduled flights and offered excellent ticket flexibility. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Turkish Airlines came in joint second place.

Best for Customer-Experience

Data collected from a survey of over 61,000 reviews sent to eDreams customers, showed that All Nippon Airways was voted the highest customer-rated airline based on the overall passenger experience and perceived value for money, followed closely by Qatar Airways.

Safety

Due to the spread of COVID-19, airlines have all increased and improved their health and safety protocols and implemented new measures to keep passengers safe. The airline with the most measures was Delta Air Lines, setting itself apart from the rest with its commitment to reducing capacity on board by blocking its middle seats.

Pablo Caspers, Chief Air Supply and Advertising Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, comments: "As the largest online travel agency in Europe, our priority during these uncertain months has been to remain loyal to our 17 million clients. This 'Best Airlines in the World' study offers consumers a clear understanding of the current travel market, particularly addressing consumers' main concerns during the pandemic and allowing travellers to make more informed decisions when booking trips abroad. This study is another example of the added value that eDreams brings to travellers as a leading online travel agency."

For further information, please visit: https://www.edreams.com/best-airlines/.

Top 10 airlines in the world:

1 Qatar Airways 2 Delta Air Lines 3 ANA (All Nippon Airways) 4 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 5 British Airways 6 Turkish Airlines 7 Etihad Airways 8 Singapore Airlines 9 Lufthansa 10 United Airlines

Methodology:

The top 10 ranking is based on a unique 360° analysis of information from over 61,000 customer reviews, and data from over 667 airlines.

Refunds: Data taken from entire year 2020

Reliability: Cancellation rates data taken from period July - December 2020 ; ticket flexibility information taken from airline websites in January 2021

Airline experience: Data taken from period October 2019 - March 2020

Safety: Data taken from airline websites in January 2021

*The refund approval rate refers to the average time the airline took to review each refund application.

About eDreams

eDreams is one of the world's leading online travel brands. A true disruptor in the online travel booking sector since its foundation in 1999, putting cutting-edge technology solutions to work on behalf of travellers across 40 countries worldwide. It offers the widest choice of flights from 667 airlines, hotels, flight + dynamic hotel packages, car rentals, travel insurance as well as innovative services such as eDreams Prime, the very first subscription programme ever created in travel. eDreams is part of the eDreams ODIGEO Group, one of the world's largest online travel companies serving 17 million customers in 45 countries globally.

