Delta Air Lines to Present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

ATLANTA, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thurs., June 3, 2021.

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com.  An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

