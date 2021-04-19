Delta Capital Partners Management Announces New Hire and Promotions

CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Capital Partners Management LLC, a global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, is pleased to announce a new senior executive hire and promotions within the firm. Todd Schneider has joined Delta as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer; and Gabriel Olearnik and Daniel Bond have been promoted to Director of Investor Relations and Director of Underwriting, respectively.

Todd Schneider Hired as CFO and CCO.

Mr. Schneider will oversee the implementation and management of all financial activities for Delta and also will work closely with Delta's senior management and investment committee. Mr. Schneider has served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Shorehill Capital LLC, a private equity firm focused on investing in middle market industrial products, industrial services, and distribution businesses. Mr. Schneider also served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of CHS Capital LLC, the precursor firm of Shorehill Capital. Throughout their histories, CHS Capital and Shorehill Capital made investments in more than 400 businesses and invested over $3 billion of capital. Prior to CHS Capital, Mr. Schneider was the Chief Financial Officer of Conversus Asset Management, the asset manager for Conversus Capital L.P., formerly the world's largest publicly traded private equity fund of funds designed to provide investors liquidity in a historically illiquid asset class. Mr. Schneider has also held positions as a Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of FBOP Corporation, as well as a senior manager at KPMG, where Mr. Schneider began his professional career.

Christopher DeLise, Delta's Founder, CEO and CO-CIO, stated, "Delta is pleased to have Todd join our team as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. Todd's extensive background as a senior financial professional and organizational leader, knowledge of various asset classes, and intimate familiarity with all aspects of operating, financing, and successfully scaling private equity firms, will enable Delta to continue its remarkable growth and position the firm to be a funder of choice for sophisticated claimants and respondents across the globe."

Gabriel Oleanrik Promoted to Managing Director and Director of Investor Relations .

Mr. Olearnik is currently a Managing Director overseeing international deal origination, operations, and strategic alliances and ventures for Delta. Now, Mr. Olearnik also will serve as Director of Investor Relations, where he will be responsible for overseeing global investor relations for Delta. Prior to joining Delta, Mr. Olearnik was the General Counsel of a major private equity firm in London and a Partner and Chair of the Private Equity Practice Group at Kochanski & Partners, a leading independent European law firm. Prior to those roles, Mr. Olearnik was a corporate finance attorney at Clifford Chance, Mayer Brown and at Dentons.

DeLise noted, "Gabriel has done a tremendous job representing Delta as a litigation funder throughout Europe. Gabriel's experience with Delta and many successes since joining the firm, his prior experience as the General Counsel of a private equity firm, and his intimate knowledge and familiarity with all legal and operational facets of private investment funds, makes him the perfect choice to serve as Delta's Director of Investor Relations. In that role, Gabriel will materially contribute to the firm's growth plans by expanding and enhancing Delta's relationships with its existing investors."

Daniel Bond Promoted to Managing Director and Director of Underwriting .

Mr. Bond is currently a Managing Director for Delta, where he oversees intake, evaluation, due diligence, and monitoring efforts in connection with new equity investment opportunities. Now, Mr. Bond also will also serve as Director of Underwriting, where he will be responsible for overseeing all facets of litigation and arbitration underwriting for Delta across all of its product and service offerings worldwide, including equity and credit solutions for plaintiffs and defendants. Prior to joining Delta, Mr. Bond was a Partner at Kirkland Ellis and had an over-10-year law firm career with experience in the conduct, management, and planning of commercial litigation and dispute resolution. Mr. Bond's experience encompasses a range of intellectual property and complex civil litigation matters and he has successfully litigated numerous high-profile lawsuits for blue chip clients in a variety of fields.

DeLise remarked, "Daniel's tremendous success managing litigation and arbitration underwriting for Delta's equity-oriented investments makes him the ideal choice to serve as worldwide Director of Underwriting across all of Delta's product and services offerings as Delta continues to expand its platform to include litigation finance solutions for defendants, municipalities and governments; managed solutions for businesses; and credit-based products. With these new offerings all coming online within the next several weeks, and with Daniel at the helm of our underwriting process, Delta expects to be able to significantly increase deal capacity while diminishing throughput time."

About Delta

Delta Capital Partners Management LLC is a global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, judgment enforcement, asset recovery, and related strategies. Delta provides capital and related services to individuals, businesses, private investment funds, law firms and other professional service firms across the world that seek to hedge their financial exposure, reduce legal spending, enhance the probability of a successful and timely resolution of claims, and maximize the effectiveness of their core businesses.

