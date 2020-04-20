Delta Capital Partners Management Announces New Senior Executive

CHICAGO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Capital Partners Management LLC, a global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, today announced the hiring of a new senior executive.

Martin Lueck has been hired as a Senior Managing Director to work closely with Delta's CEO and other senior executives on deal origination, due diligence, and strategic development matters. Prior to joining Delta, Mr. Lueck was a litigator for over 35 years, spending the last 20+ years at Robins Kaplan LLP. While at Robins Kaplan representing plaintiffs, he amassed numerous eight- and nine-figure trial victories as lead counsel against Fortune 500 defendants. Mr. Lueck was also a dominant force on the Management Committee while at Robins Kaplan, where he evaluated, modified, approved, or rejected the firm's contingent, incentive and alternative fee arrangements. Mr. Lueck was Chairman of the Executive Board from 2008 to 2019. His experience lends immeasurable insight into the factors that best predict successful outcomes, as well as pragmatic strategies that lead to consistent returns.

As a result of his notable trial success, Mr. Lueck was named one of the Nation's Top-10 trial lawyers by the National Law Journal in 2004 and is a fellow in the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, which is limited to 500 US trial attorneys, and the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Christopher DeLise, Delta's Founder, CEO and CO-CIO, stated, "We are honored to have someone with Marty's talent and experience joining Delta's senior management team as he will enable Delta take the next step in its evolution. His experience as a top-tier litigator and his management of his former firm's contingency fee engagements are extremely complementary to Delta's litigation finance business and enhance our ongoing commitment to provide unparalleled service to claimants, law firms, professional service providers, and other end-users of litigation and legal finance around the world."

Mr. Lueck joins Delta as the firm continues to expand to meet the growing liquidity and other financing needs of law firms, businesses, private investment funds, and individual claimants affected by recent macroeconomic developments, including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for Delta's proprietary liquidity solutions (DLS), including those involving litigation-collateralized loans (LCLs), term loans and draw-down facilities, has skyrocketed over the past month.

About Delta

Delta Capital Partners Management LLC is a US-based global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, judgment enforcement, asset recovery, and related strategies serving claimants, businesses, private investment funds, law firm and other professional service firms across the world. The firm provides capital and expertise that enables such parties to shift risk, significantly enhance the probability of a successful and timely resolution of claims, and/or maximize the effectiveness of their businesses.

