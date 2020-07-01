Delta Capital Partners Management Expands its Global Marketing Team

CHICAGO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Capital Partners Management LLC, a global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, today announced the hiring of a Chief Marketing Officer and a Marketing Associate.

Kim Fine has been hired as Chief Marketing Officer to closely work with Delta's Chief Executive Officer and senior management to advance Delta's strategic marketing and business development objectives and further develop Delta's brand.

Prior to joining Delta, Ms. Fine was a Managing Director at ALM, formerly American Lawyer Media, where she worked closely with the editors for The American Lawyer, Corporate Counsel magazine, IP Law & Business, and Law Firm Inc. to create events to grow their brands and materially enhance their editorial content. In addition, Ms. Fine has served as a Project Manager at Marsh FINPRO and was a Senior Vice President of Executive Liability for Beecher Carlson. Prior to her role at Marsh, Ms. Fine co-founded Fulcrum Information Services, which produced over 300 conferences annually.

Christopher DeLise, Delta's Founder, CEO and CO-CIO, stated, "We are excited to have someone with Kim's experience and enthusiasm joining Delta's team. Her background in marketing within the legal and financial services industries will enhance Delta's efforts to market to prospective claimants, law firms, professional service providers, and other end-users of litigation and legal finance."

Additionally, Megan Bradley has been hired as a Marketing Associate to assist Ms. Fine and other members of Delta's marketing department. Ms. Bradley is a recent graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where she was a President's Award Program Honors Scholar and obtained a bachelor's degree in Global Studies.

Mses. Fine and Bradley join Delta as the firm continues to its global expansion efforts to meet the evolving needs of law firms, businesses, private investment funds, and individual claimants.

About Delta

Delta Capital Partners Management LLC is a US-based, global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, judgment or award enforcement, and/or asset or collateral recovery. Delta works with law firms and other professional service firms, private investment funds, businesses and individual claimants involved in litigation, arbitration or recoveries across the globe.

