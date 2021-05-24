Delta Capital Partners Management Launches Delta Managed Solutions

CHICAGO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Capital Partners Management LLC, a global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, is pleased to announce the launch of a new venture, Delta Managed Solutions ("DMS"). DMS pairs traditional funding for legal claims with one or more forms of claims management assistance as requested by funded parties.

Such assistance typically includes one or more of the following:

identification, selection, and negotiation of terms with respect to lawyers and/or other service providers;

oversight of certain aspects of a project, such as an investigation or asset tracing;

coordination of counsel and service providers;

development of sophisticated claims management or recovery plans;

overall management of the project; and/or

aid with settlement strategy and negotiations.

The management assistance provided through DMS is typically done on a no-fee basis, as these services enhance the value of Delta's investment in the funded claims and are therefore mutually beneficial to both parties.

Bespoke arrangements offered through DMS unlock value for claimants without subjecting them to additional costs or financial risk. Additionally, it allows Delta to design and implement aggressive, results-oriented strategies to resolve legal claims by coordinating best-in-class law firms and other service providers. DMS services have been well-received by businesses, investment funds, and financial institutions seeking creative solutions to help them best manage their litigation, arbitration, and recovery costs.

Christopher DeLise, Delta's Founder, CEO and CO-CIO, stated, "Delta's expertise with litigation projects and our team of established professionals enables Delta Managed Solutions to offer bespoke services to claimants that seek to alleviate the burden that litigation can cause, shift financial risk, and free up existing cash flows. The breadth and depth of knowledge that Delta's team possesses in a wide-variety of case types, such as asset recovery and intellectual property litigation, enables the firm to provide attractive managed solutions across many cases. We are pleased to be able to offer these value-added services as we believe such solutions will greatly benefit funded parties and further expand the depth and breadth of services available in the litigation finance market. Delta is very proud to be a pioneer in offering such solutions."

About Delta

Delta Capital Partners Management LLC is a global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, judgment enforcement, asset recovery, and related strategies. Delta provides capital and related services to individuals, businesses, private investment funds, law firms and other professional service firms across the world that seek to hedge their financial exposure, reduce legal spending, enhance the probability of a successful and timely resolution of claims, and maximize the effectiveness of their core businesses.

For additional information, please contact either:

Kimberly Fine, Chief Marketing Officer: [email protected]

Brian Maddox, Media Contact: [email protected]

