Delta Children Launches MLB Licensed Products

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Children, the world's leading baby and children's products brand, has announced the launch of their Major League Baseball (MLB) Licensed products. Delta Children (https://www.deltachildren.com/) has added to its extensive line of children's furniture and décor with the introduction of MLB Licensed SKUs featuring designs from a variety of teams.

Each team line will support the furniture and décor needs of toddler bedrooms and give children everywhere a fun and exciting way to celebrate their home team. The below items are currently available from Delta Children incorporating licensed designs from the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees:

In addition to the current products, Delta Children will launch a line of sports-themed Lightweight Umbrella Strollers by Delta Children, all of which are under $30.00. The launch of Delta Children's MLB Lightweight Umbrella Strollers allow families to include their favorite team in their daily travel routines and help them come together for sporting events in team spirit.

"Fans create a strong bond with their sports teams. We're thrilled to help encourage the next generation of baseball fans to root for their team in a unique way while bonding with their family ties to the team as well," said Joseph Shamie, President of Delta Children. "Our line of MLB Licensed products is a great way to help expand children's budding sports memorabilia collection, while also providing a tactile approach for children and families to connect with their teams."

When it comes to safety, Delta Children's MLB Licensed products are built to last and are designed with children's well-being in mind. Top safety features include a three-point safety harness found in Delta Children's new Licensed MLB Lightweight Umbrella Strollers, which keeps children secure, while the stroller's swivel front wheel helps parents navigate effortlessly and carefully. Delta Children's Licensed MLB Plastic Toddler Beds are built tough with a sturdy steel frame and high-quality construction. Additionally, all of Delta Children's MLB Licensed furniture and décor products meet or exceed all industry safety standards set by the CPSC and ASTM.

For more information on Delta Children, along with further product information on their officially Licensed MLB products, please visit https://www.deltachildren.com.

ABOUT DELTA CHILDREN:



Delta Children was founded over 50 years ago around the idea of making safe, stylish and affordable children's products. Today, they're the largest family-owned company in the industry, and are trusted by millions of families worldwide. Delta Children designs a wide range of furniture products for the childhood years and beyond – providing babies and kids with safe places to sleep, play and explore. Along with their own branded collections of nursery furniture, kids' furniture, mattresses and baby gear, they are a proud licensor of Disney, Nickelodeon, Warner Brothers, Major League Baseball, Marvel, Sesame Street, Jeep, Simmons Kids, Beautyrest and Serta products. Learn more about Delta Children at https://www.deltachildren.com/.

SOURCE Delta Children

Related Links

http://www.deltachildren.com

